Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is all about the future of footwear and less reliant on tried and true classics. Don’t worry Jordan fans, there is still a Jordan 1 dropping and it’s a good one but there is a lot more to get excited over if you’re a fan of silhouettes that aren’t nearly 40 years old. Adidas’ strongest new silhouette, the Anthony Edwards signature AE1, is getting a new colorway. Drake’s NOCTA Air Zoom returns in a winter-ready colorway, Adidas teams up with Edison Chen for a radical revamp of the Superstar, and Bodega and Saucony link up once again for one of their best collaborations ever. This week’s list is short but it’s a great mix for sneakerheads of all stripes (and swooshes). Let’s dive in.

Adidas AE 1 New Wave Arctic Fusion Price: $120 The AE 1 is a hit, which is a big deal for Adidas considering right now the brand’s most popular silhouette is the Samba, one of its oldest designs. So it’s great to see some new blood in the water. The AE 1 features a textile upper over a lightweight BOOST Midsole with a two-color-dip design. The latest colorway features a mix of Arctic Fusion and Core Black. The Adidas AE 1 New Wave Arctic Fusion is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike NOCTA Air Zoom Drive Summit White Price: $165 Drake’s NOCTA Air Zoom Drive is the NOCTA line’s lightest sneaker to date and features a textile upper with leather overlays and an exposed zoom air bag at the heel, an all-white colorway, and reflective underlays throughout. The reflective material is used across the textile portion of the design and interacts with the leather in a really interesting way. It looks like the NOCTA’s keep getting better and better and we’re here for it. Drake is building up quite the roster. The Nike NOCTA Air Zoom Drive Summit White is set to drop on February 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $165. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.





Supreme x Nike Air Max DN Price: NA Supreme isn’t the titan of streetwear it used to be as the brand has kind of lost its allure, but we have to admit, they’re winning us back with this latest Nike collaboration. The Air Max DN is a new Air Max silhouette so that alone is pretty exciting. The new design features a textile upper with airbag windows at the heel. It looks pretty lightweight and sort of resembles a mix between the Air Max Plus and the Air Max 97, which isn’t a bad look! The debut colorway mixes deep black tones and forest green and features reflective Supreme text across the upper. Is Supreme fully back? We’ll see what else they have in store for this year. The Supreme x Nike Air Max DN is set to drop on February 22nd for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair via the Supreme webstore or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Peg 2K5 Black and Fire Red Price: $150 Something about the Nike Air Peg 2K5 reminds me of Nike’s collaborations with the British Grime MC Skepta. There is a certain gritty British quality to this design, maybe it’s the combination of the red and black, maybe it’s the multi-layered upper, whatever it is, it’s working!

The sneaker combines black and Fire Red colors — like its name would suggest — with little accents in Fierce Pink throughout. If you’re all about early ‘00s aesthetics, this is the sneaker for you. The Nike Air Peg 2K5 Black and Fire Red is set to drop on February 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Black/White Price: $180 I’m a simple sneakerhead, you drop a black and white color rendition of one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, and you’re going to get my attention. It should go without saying but, I love the Black/White OG Jordan 1 High OG. THe sneaker features a premium leather upper in black with white paneling, a white toe box, and a white swoosh. It’s a simple study in the power of contrasting colors. The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Black/White is set to drop on February 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas CLOT Superstar By Edison Chen Price: $200 CLOT co-founder Edison Chen has radically reimagined the Adidas Superstar and it looks great! That’s no easy feat considering the Superstar is one of Adidas’ most iconic sneakers. The new design features an altered shell toe cap with hand-stitched ridges, a premium leather upper, an EVA wedge, a lace tassel, and a ripple sole.

There is a heightened level of luxury here which is a cool juxtaposition to the barebones no-nonsense design of the original. The Adidas CLOT Superstar By Edison Chen is set to drop on February 23rd at 6:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.