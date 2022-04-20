Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re not going to lie to you, this isn’t the best week for sneakers. After months of fire drop after fire drop, we’re getting the cold water thrown on us. Things are so dire that one of the biggest releases of the week is Adidas’ Peanut M&M-themed Forum 84. Let that sink in for a second, an M&M-themed sneaker is one of the big releases of the week. Spoiler: It looks pretty much exactly like you’d imagine it to look. You’re not going to find that sneaker on this list because it’s a f*cking M&M-themed Forum 84, don’t trust anyone who tells you that that is cool. The six sneakers we have rounded up represent this week’s best drops, which include a new Kawhi 2 from New Balance, trail-ready Nike ACG Mountain Flys, and a couple of Yeezy drops that should satisfy Ye-heads of all stripes. Let’s dive in.

New Balance KAWHI 2 Goosebumps Dip into some heavy ‘90s nostalgia with Kawhi Leonard’s Goosebumps inspired KAWHI 2 from New Balance. Featuring a FuelCell midsole for increased energy return, a full-length performance plate, and a lightweight Kinetic Stitch upper, this braided performance sneaker features the functionality and added comfort of a real court sneaker, with the design flair of something that would make sneakerheads geek out. The design borrows liberally from the artwork of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps book series, with Kawhi Leonard’s name written in the iconic font. It’s a best of both worlds design. The New Balance KAWHI 2 Goosebumps is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low GORE-TEX Hazel Rush/Dark Smoke Grey Now that it’s spring it’s time to hit the trails and explore the great outdoors, which means you’re going to need some functional kicks that can put up with the demands of more rugged terrain. Enter the ACG Mountain Fly, which features a GORE-TEX-equipped waterproof upper with a React midsole, reflective over lace, and a thick tread.

This sneaker is kitted out to withstand the demands of rocky trails without sacrificing fashion for function. The sneaker drops in a Hazel Rush and Dark Smoke Grey colorway, and we’ve got to give it to the latter, which features a moody monochromatic design. The ACG Mountain Fly Low GORE-TEX Hazel Rush/Dark Smoke Grey is set to drop on April 22nd for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Force 1 Billie Mushroom Billie Eilish’s signature Nikes haven’t exactly captured the sneaker world’s imagination so far. While interesting, the sneakers she’s dropped have just seemed a little too plain, like early Yeezys without the next-level design elements. But this week’s Mushroom Air Force 1 is different. Featuring a design inspired by the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3, this AF-1 has been remixed with mid-foot straps, a chunky design, and a synthetic nubuck upper made from post-consumer recycled content. It’s hands down Billie’s best signature sneaker to date. The Air Force 1 Billie Mushroom is set to drop on April 25th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club. Yeezy 700 MNVN Geode Fans of the Yeezy 700 will be pleased to know that a new colorway of the MNVN iteration of the silhouette is dropping this week. The Geode displays as a mix between grey and really soft lavender (is baby lavender a thing?), complete with silver 700 graphics across the upper and a chunky black midsole. The Yeezy 700 MNVN Geode is out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Yeezy Foam Runner Sulfur/Stone Sage Announced on 4/20, this week we’re getting two brand new Foam Runner colorways, just in time for spring lounging. The Sulfur and Stone Sage take design cues from the earlier Yeezy sneaker colorways, featuring muted earth tones that kind of sort of look like baby bile. Yup, we said it. As ridiculous as the Foam Runners look, they’ve earned their place amongst sneakerheads. They offer an alternative for people who just can’t get behind Crocs, which is funny because these aren’t a far cry away. The Yeezy Foam Runner Sulfur and Stone Sage are set to drop on April 22nd for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app or Yeezy Supply. Adidas Superstar Vegan Shoes Dropping as a women’s size exclusive, the legendary Superstar silhouette is receiving a vegan-friendly design. Keeping classic details like the rubber shell toe, and serrated three-stripes design, this Superstar has been updated with an upper made from synthetic and recycled materials.