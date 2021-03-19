You’ve just landed on our weekly streetwear roundup, where we pick out the best of the week’s apparel drops in order to help you get your spring fit on point and get you ready to step outside looking your best. This week, for whatever reason, a lot of labels decided to dip into a ’90s rave-meets-psychedelia aesthetic and you know what? We’re not mad at it. Temperatures are beginning to heat up nationwide, vaccines are being distributed (though not as quickly as we’d like), and it’s seeming more and more likely that we’re going to have an actual real summer this year. You know, warm days spent with people that we love, and you’re damn sure that when that happens we’re going to be the best-dressed ones at the BBQ. It’s time to ditch the sweat pants and pajamas and finally put on a pair of shoes. Let’s dive in.

Travis Scott Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer Collection Coinciding with the release of his new line of spike seltzer, CACTI, Travis Scott is dropping a brand new merch collection that celebrates the rapper’s latest venture. The collection consists of a total of 34 pieces and features streetwear staples like hoodies, shirts, work jackets, and crewnecks with a gritty workwear aesthetic. Rounding out the collection are several accessories including ping pong balls, a neon sign, an ice cube tray, and a rug all bearing the CACTI spiked seltzer graphic. The collection ranges from $20-$350 and is out now, hit up the Drink Cacti webstore to shop the full collection. Lazy Oaf Summer 2021 Collection London-based label Lazy Oaf is digging deep into its UK rave scene heritage with this summer collection that attempts to update the look of the 90s electronic music scene for the modern age. The collection is quite extensive, with a total of 53 pieces in total and is set to be released in three drops, the first of which is available this week.

Expect lots of smiley faces, because it wouldn’t be UK rave music without smiley faces, bucket hats, bags and accessories, pants that turn into shorts, and graphics-heavy button-ups, shirts, and sweaters of all kinds that really look more like what we imagine ’90s UK club culture to look like and not what it really looked like. Trust us, that’s a good thing. The Lazy Oaf Summer 2021 collection is available now at the Lazy Oaf webstore.

Supreme Spring Summer 2021 Drop 4 This week brings Supreme’s fourth Spring Summer 2021 drop and compared to the previous weeks, this is a much quieter release. No big collaborations here, just a simple collection of skatewear essentials that harken back to the simpler, more playful days of the iconic brand. The collection is still skewing more towards the cool weather days of early spring — as you can see in the S label hoodies, which are available in five colorways, or the back-printed middle finger Hysteric portrait hoodies, which are available in six colorways. The full collection shifts between minimal logo designs and louder more graphics-heavy offerings, with not a lot in between. The fourth Supreme Spring Summer 2021 drop is available now at the Supreme webstore. Garage Spring 2021 Collection Montréal based label Garage is dropping a comfy and casual collection for Spring 2021 and has enlisted a star-studded cast of musicians to model the collection, including Tkay Maidza, María Isabel, and Justin Skye to name a few. The collection consists of loungey basics like sweat pants, knit crop top sweaters, loose button-ups and tank-tops.

A great collection if you’re looking for modern silhouettes without the loud graphics you’d expect from modern-day streetwear. Garage’s Spring 2021 collection is out now, shop the collection at the Garage webstore.