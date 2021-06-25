Welcome to our roundup of the best streetwear drops of the week! We’re back from a brief break after things got a bit sluggish in the apparel game, but now that we’re comfortably in the summer season it’s looking like our favorite apparel brands are operating at full force once again. This week we’ve got new fits from Teddy Fresh, Supreme, KITH, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and Seoul-based brand Alice Lawrance, bringing you summertime staples that’ll keep you geared up until the weather start to cool down again and we’re back in the fall season. Once you’ve hit this week’s list, be sure to find a pair of sneakers to complete your look by hitting up our weekly sneaker roundup. Let’s dive into this week’s best apparel!

Rounding out the collection are a few Kith branded hats six-panel hats, floppy sunhats, visors, and of course, it wouldn’t be a summer collection without a bucket hat! The KITH WMNS Summer 2021 collection is set to drop today online and at KITH physical stores.

Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market Summer Collection View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stüssy (@stussy) For the summer season, streetwear icon Stüssy and relative newcomers Cactus Plant Flea Market have teamed up for their third graphic-heavy collaboration. The collection sees some classic Stüssy designs infused with CPFM label head Cynthia Lu’s modern aesthetic. Highlights include the dual-branded “Cactus Stüssy” jean jacket, which features matching jeans dressed in dusty neon green and orange, and the heart logo button-up, which features an all-over colorful print that mixes sky blue, and deep red hearts that read “üs.” Rounding out the collection are graphic t-shirts, shorts, and crewnecks, and hoodies. It’s a small collection, but further proof that Stüssy and CPFM are natural collaborators. The Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market Summer Collection drops today at the Stüssy webstore and Dover Street Market. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stüssy (@stussy) Alice Lawrance Spring Summer 2021 Seoul 2015 Collection Seoul-based cafe-turned-streetwear brand Alice Lawrance is dropping a new summer collection that pays tribute to the brand’s humble beginnings. Dubbed the “Seoul 2015 Collection,” Alice Lawrance’s latest consists of a unisex collection of simple t-shirts, pants, and t-shirts featuring the sort of minimal but playful graphics that the label made its name from.

The full collection leans on the loungey athleisure side of streetwear, with loose-fitting relaxed silhouettes, pajama-inspired pants, and simple graphic t-shirts. Rounding out the collection are a few accessories, including four different ceramic mugs, headbands, and hats, with graphics that pay homage to Wong Kat Wai’s Fallen Angels. The Alice Lawrence Seoul 2015 Collection is out now. Shop the looks at the Alice Lawrance webstore.