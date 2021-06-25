Welcome to our roundup of the best streetwear drops of the week! We’re back from a brief break after things got a bit sluggish in the apparel game, but now that we’re comfortably in the summer season it’s looking like our favorite apparel brands are operating at full force once again. This week we’ve got new fits from Teddy Fresh, Supreme, KITH, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and Seoul-based brand Alice Lawrance, bringing you summertime staples that’ll keep you geared up until the weather start to cool down again and we’re back in the fall season.
Once you’ve hit this week’s list, be sure to find a pair of sneakers to complete your look by hitting up our weekly sneaker roundup. Let’s dive into this week’s best apparel!
Teddy Fresh June 2021 Collection
This week Teddy Fresh delivers its best set yet in its June 2021 collection. The brand seems to be firing on all cylinders since last year, with each drop improving on the last, but this collection sees Teddy Fresh making a giant leap ahead of everything that has come before. The full June set includes hoodies and matching sweatpants, button-ups, shorts, hats, shirts, and tank tops, offering a moodier more subdued take on the brand’s usual colorful aesthetic.
That’s not to say the new collection isn’t playful, we’re loving the floral print hoodies, matching sweatpants, and tank-top and shorts set with the obvious highlight being the dope (and sold out, sorry) Heaven Camp Shirt. Teddy Fresh has been killing it since last year, but the new set is so good the brand is bound to land on more people’s radar going forward.
The Teddy Fresh June 2021 Collection is out now at the Teddy Fresh webstore.
KITH WMNS Summer 2021 Collection
We’ve hit the summer season, so it’s time to ditch jackets and layer-able clothing for all things light and breezy. To kick off the season, KITH’s Women has dropped a new 87-piece collection, offering seasonal staples dressed in KITH’s iconic dusty color palette. The collection includes swimwear, lightweight mini-dresses, t-shirts, camp shirts, shorts, and sunglasses.
Rounding out the collection are a few Kith branded hats six-panel hats, floppy sunhats, visors, and of course, it wouldn’t be a summer collection without a bucket hat!
The KITH WMNS Summer 2021 collection is set to drop today online and at KITH physical stores.
Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market Summer Collection
For the summer season, streetwear icon Stüssy and relative newcomers Cactus Plant Flea Market have teamed up for their third graphic-heavy collaboration. The collection sees some classic Stüssy designs infused with CPFM label head Cynthia Lu’s modern aesthetic. Highlights include the dual-branded “Cactus Stüssy” jean jacket, which features matching jeans dressed in dusty neon green and orange, and the heart logo button-up, which features an all-over colorful print that mixes sky blue, and deep red hearts that read “üs.”
Rounding out the collection are graphic t-shirts, shorts, and crewnecks, and hoodies. It’s a small collection, but further proof that Stüssy and CPFM are natural collaborators.
The Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market Summer Collection drops today at the Stüssy webstore and Dover Street Market.
Alice Lawrance Spring Summer 2021 Seoul 2015 Collection
Seoul-based cafe-turned-streetwear brand Alice Lawrance is dropping a new summer collection that pays tribute to the brand’s humble beginnings. Dubbed the “Seoul 2015 Collection,” Alice Lawrance’s latest consists of a unisex collection of simple t-shirts, pants, and t-shirts featuring the sort of minimal but playful graphics that the label made its name from.
The full collection leans on the loungey athleisure side of streetwear, with loose-fitting relaxed silhouettes, pajama-inspired pants, and simple graphic t-shirts. Rounding out the collection are a few accessories, including four different ceramic mugs, headbands, and hats, with graphics that pay homage to Wong Kat Wai’s Fallen Angels.
The Alice Lawrence Seoul 2015 Collection is out now. Shop the looks at the Alice Lawrance webstore.
Supreme Summer 2021 T-Shirt Collection
Supreme has been steadily dropping collections for the last few weeks, but to be honest, most of them have been forgettable. It’s just not the brand’s year, but anytime Supreme readies a t-shirt collection, it’s greeted with considerable hype. The brand simply makes some of the best graphic t-shirts in all of streetwear and this year is no different.
This tight seven shirt collection includes much more than your typical Supreme box logo — though they’ve got that too — with highlights including the Born To Dub You tribute shirt, an anime-inspired piece, and a simple Supreme Milano shirt in bright ass yellow or hot pink.
The Supreme Summer 2021 t-shirt collection is out now. Pick up the shirts at the Supreme webstore.