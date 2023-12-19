Can Jordans And Other Sneakers Go In The Washing Machine?

We’ve all been in this scenario: you’ve worn your favorite pair of shoes to the very edge of “toss ’em” status. A pair so dirty that when you try them at the club the bouncers assume they came pre-distressed. But here’s the issue… you still think they’re fly. Whether it’s the colorway or the look or the vibe or the time in your life you were in when you bought them — you can’t let this fresh pair die.

“Wait!” You think to yourself. “One go-around in the washing machine will bring this pair back, baby!”

Yeah… don’t do that. Don’t put your sneakers in the washer. Washing your sneakers won’t bring your favorite pair back to life. And it might straight up destroy your shoes if you aren’t careful.

If you’re looking for an answer to the question of whether or not you can put your shoes in the washing machine, the answer is “yes.” Technically. And canvas shoes like Chuck Taylors hold up pretty well in the wash. But be very careful about how you wash expensive sneakers. Depending on the pair in question, sneakers have all sorts of foam, plastics, rubbers, dyes, and glues that the abuse of a washing machine and the harsh chemicals in detergent can mess with.

Plus, when your sneakers are saturated with water, it can be difficult to get them dry, creating an optimal breeding ground for fungi. Not to mention the smell.*

*Also, it may wreck the tumbler balance inside the washing machine during the spin cycle. Similarly, trying to machine dry a clunky pair of AJ3s will almost definitely mess your dryer (and shoes) up.

If you’re set on washing your Nikes, Jordans, Adidas, Balenciagas, etc. remove the insoles, place your sneakers in a laundry bag, use the coldest setting available on your machine, and select the delicate cycle (avoid spin if you can, for the reason mentioned above). Once your sneakers are washed, put them outside immediately to air dry in the sun. Some shoe dyers use hair dryers to speed up the process. Do not — as referenced before — place your sneakers in the dryer. Aside from the problems it causes your machine, the upper can detach from the midsole once that glue gets heated up.