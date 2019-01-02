LIDS

Chance The Rapper has just dropped a collection of his infamous “3” hat exclusively at LIDS. Previously only available through Chancellor’s website, the rapper’s signature hat features a structured high crown and prominent “3” emblem, as well as an all-caps “CHANCE” embroidered on the back. The caps tapered back opening and squared visor elevates it above your run-of-the-mill snapback, and it’s nice to see the only real difference between the LIDS release and Chance’s personal hats are the colorways.

Chance has made the snapback cap part of his signature look, and that fascination started back in the rapper’s high school days where he’d break dress code so often that the office had a box full of confiscated caps from Chance alone. The 3 is emblematic of Chance’s most recent album — Coloring Book — which saw him sharing tracks with his biggest influence Kanye West and has come to represent multiple levels of importance to Chance such as connections to the rapper’s outspoken faith and his own three-pronged family.

The LIDS release comes in five different colorways including black, brown, red, sky blue, and a bubblegum-esque pink and blue. We’re personally loving the brown and the sky blue varieties but the bubblegum is likely to be the hot choice.

The Chance The Rapper “3” New Era snapback is available at LIDS now and retails for $45. Check out all five colorways below.

