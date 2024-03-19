To those mourning the end of J. Cole’s partnership with Puma and the RS-Dreamer, will be happy to know that Cole is readying a follow-up. The rapper/producer won’t be dropping the new shoe with Puma though, and those hoping for a Nike team-up will have to keep wishing because from what we can tell so far, it looks like Cole is going independent with this one.

Cole’s teased the new low-top sneaker via Vol. 2 of his Might Delete Later vlog (buried about halfway through the video, which is essentially a teaser for his upcoming album The Fall Off) where he can be seen rocking the new kicks in an indoor court while he sinks buckets.

The new sneaker, dubbed the Dreamer Indie 5000s, is just a prototype as of now according to Cole, who can be heard rapping, “This shit I designed with Italians, call them the Indie 5000s,” and feature a low-top 90s-esque b-ball design with a zig-zag overlay. Like the RS-Dreamer, the Dreamer Indie 500 conveys motion in its design. Overall, I think it’s a major improvement, but I know the RS-Dreamer has plenty of die-hard fans who might not agree.

Eagle-eyed Cole fans will recognize this design as Cole has been teasing them in public appearances and even appeared on a special cover of NBA 2K23 wearing a pair. As of now release information is not available but given the fact that the shoe got a special section in Vol. 2 of Might Delete Later, we’re assuming these will be released around or along with The Fall Off’s drop.

We’ll update you as soon as we know more, for now take a closer look at the prototype with these images collected by Nice Kicks.