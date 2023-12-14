Just this week we named the Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined one of the 20 best sneaker releases of the year. The sneaker was a recreation of the 1988 original with a slightly aged midsole for vintage vibes and when it hit the Nike SNKRS app it featured a price tag of $210.

That’s a pretty steep price, so if you skipped out on this drop because of the price we don’t blame you. If that’s a decision you’re regretting you’ll be happy to know you find the shoe on aftermarket sites for just above retail price, or, you could try your luck at your local Ross, where according to several Twitter users, you can pick up the pair for $84.99.

One of the best sneaker releases of the year for under $100? That’s a great f*cking deal.

Reimagined 3s at Ross for $84 my boy said they had size 11, 12, 17 🤷🏾‍♂️ I know him personally high doubt he lying pic.twitter.com/or7LM0QRJU — Unbreakable Kicks (@Break111710) December 12, 2023

Same thing at my Ross over the weekend. Told you I didn’t get a break but I took a picture. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/WHjzwPcUGB — Mike 202 ✊🏾 (@jahmike202) December 13, 2023

Ross with the Jordan 3 reimagined pic.twitter.com/BxIoNd3Soe — Roy (@royality843) December 13, 2023

Brand new sneakers showing up at Ross is nothing new, but hitting up Ross is a gamble — you never know what you’re going to find. As a big-time Ross fan, my advice is this: go to Ross looking for deals, not specifics, and you’ll always leave happy.

Having said that, because this is Ross we’re dealing with you’re lucky if you’re going to be able to find a pair of the White Cement, let alone one in your size. But they’re there, so if you want to try your luck and hit up a couple of Ross’ in your neighborhood, at best you’ll find a pair, and at worst you’ll come up with something to resell or some new furniture.

Happy hunting!