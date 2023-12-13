Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re fully in year-end territory so we’d expect sneaker brands to call it quits and hold all the great releases until the first month of 2024 and yet… that doesn’t seem to be happening. After things in the sneaker world slowed down a bit in October and November the great drops this month just haven’t stopped. There are only two more weeks left in this month before we reach the next year so is it safe to say that this is going to be the last great week of sneaker releases? We wouldn’t bet on it. This week brings new collaborations between Nike and Stüssy, ALD and New Balance, Joe Freshgoods, and in what can easily be the best release of the year (we included it on our best sneakers of 2023 list) — the SNKRS release of the Kobe Protro 6 Reverse Grinch. It’s not just a great week, it’s one of the best weeks of 2023, which is an insane thing to declare, but also — true! But enough talking about it, let’s dive into the best sneakers of the week.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 University Red Price: $160 Earlier this year Nike dropped an all-yellow Vomero 5 and seeing the design in such a bright color was the craziest the sneaker has ever looked, until today. This University Red Vomero 5 is so vivid that it comes across like a visual assault, and that’s what I dig about it. The sneaker features a layered textile upper with synthetic suede and plastic accents with reflective details throughout and a metallic silver swoosh. It’s a great look for one of Nike’s most popular silhouettes. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 University Red is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Stüssy x Nike Air Flight ’89 Low White and Pecan Price: $160 Elegant and elevated, this link-up with Stüssy takes the Nike Air Flight ’89 and outfits it with a luxurious snakeskin overlay. The sneaker features a white leather upper with Pecan accents along the piping, branding, and swoosh.

Rounding out the design is Stüssy’s iconic double-S logo emblem at the laces and dual embroidered branding at the tongue. The Stüssy x Nike Air Flight ’89 Low White and Pecan is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

ALD x New Balance Made in USA 996 Price: $209.99 In what feels like a victory lap for New Balance creative director and Aimé Leon Dore label head, Teddy Santis, New Balance is dropping a brand new collaboration between the two brands. Built on a 996, this sneaker features a tumbled leather upper with leather overlays, an open mesh tongue, dual-branding at the woven tongue logo, and made-in-USA construction. The sneaker is a celebration of the fruitful collaboration between Teddy Santis and New Balance. The ALD x New Balance Made in USA 996 is set out now for a retail price of $209.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 Intro/Outro/Keisha Blue Price: $220 As much as we love the ALD New Balance linkup we have to give it to Chicago designer Joe Freshgoods, who is dropping the best New Balance collaboration of the week.

Built on a 990v4, this sneaker takes inspiration from late ‘90s New Balance design and features a mesh overlay with pig suede overlays, patent leather accents, a reflective N logo, and the 1990 spec back tab. The sneaker drops in three different colorways, a white pair dubbed “Intro” a black pair dubbed “Outro,” and a blue dubbed “Keisha Blue.” All three sneakers look great but the Keisha Blue is easily the favorite. The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 Intro/Outro/Keisha Blue is set to drop on December 15th at 8:00 AM. Join the raffle here.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch Price: $190 Do you see what I mean about this week? It’s great drop after great drop, and even though we’re seeing super dope collaborations, this sneaker eclipses everything. The Kobe 6 Protro is one of the most coveted sneakers of the last 20 years but I think this week’s Reverse Grinch looks even better. Instead of a green upper, the Reverse Grinch features a deep crimson colorway with green laces and branding and that iconic scaly upper. Due to some legal reasons and complications between the Kobe Bryant estate and Nike, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen drops of the Kobe sneaker lineage, but it looks like now we’re back in business baby! Here is to 2024 bringing a re-release of the original. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch is set to drop on December 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Jordan 3 Midnight Navy Price:$200 It’s Jordan vs Kobe this week and even though we think the Protro 6 is the most exciting release of the week, there are going to be a lot of sneakerheads that prefer this Jordan instead. The sneaker features a premium leather upper in white with Midnight Navy accents at the heel and midsole and an elephant print mudguard. It’s a classic! The Nike Air Jordan 3 Midnight Navy is set to drop on December 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.