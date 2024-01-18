Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’re still in dark days over here, January has shown 2024 to be off to a pretty rough start in regards to sneakers and I’m sorry to say that this week isn’t any different. Look on the bright side, since we’re not drowning in great sneaker release after great sneaker release, we have a chance for our bank accounts to replenish themselves for the inevitable week when you try and cop more than a couple of pairs. From what we can see on release calendars currently, it looks like things are finally going to start picking up next week. While things are grim, this week isn’t without its highlights, so there are still a few pairs worth copping. Let’s dive into the best sneakers to drop this week.

Timberland Men’s Lunar New Year 6-Inch Lace-Up Boot Price: $198 We’re still in the depths of winter which means it’s time to put the lightweight mesh sneakers away and bundle up. What better way to do that than with Timberland’s 6-inch Lace-Up, which features a waterproof leather upper with PrimaLoft insulation for extra warm and support. The sneaker is dropping in new colorways in celebration of the Lunar New Year with a special patterned collar and dragon hang tag in a beautiful dark red colorway. The Timberland Men’s Lunar New Year 6-inch Lace Up Boot is out now for a retail price of $198. Pick up a pair via the Timberland website. Timberland Men’s Mt. Maddsen Mid Lace-Up Hiking Boot Price: $110 Hiking boots are a big reference in modern sneaker design, and while we’re not mad at it, nothing beats the functionality of the real thing. Timberland’s Mt. Maddsen sports a premium leather upper with Timberland’s ReBOTL fabric lining, a compression molded EVA midsole, and rubber lug outsoles for enhanced traction.

Aside from all the tech, the sneaker sports an olive nubuck upper that’ll blend in with the trail terrain. The Timberland Men’s Mt. Maddsen Mid Lace-Up Hiking Boot is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Timberland.

Crocs Hello Kitty Classic Clog Price: $69.99 Crocs has teamed up with Hello Kitty in celebration of the famous character’s 50th anniversary. The Classic Clog takes direct inspiration from the color scheme of Hello Kitty and features a big red bow, whisker graphics on the upper, and a Hello Kitty logo on the rivet. To help customize the look, the Hello Kitty Classic Clog releases alongside a set of five themed Jibbitz. If you’re all about that cutesy kawaii aesthetic, the Hello Kitty Crocs are a must-cop. Something we never thought we’d write! The Crocs Hello Kitty Classic Clog is out now for a retail price of $69.99 PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 Price: $130 BEAMS and Paperboy Paris have linked up once again for a collaborative take on the Asics GT-2160. The sneaker is a women’s exclusive (hence the PaperGirl Paris branding) with a white mesh base, metallic silver overlays, BEAMS branding at the heel and gentle pink accents via the laces. The sneaker rides on the GT-2160 midsole, which sports enhanced cushioning atop a black rubber outsole for enhanced grip. The PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 is set to drop on January 19th online and in-store at Paperboy Paris.

Jordan Air Ship PE SP Diffused Blue Price: $140 Last year A Ma Maniére brought the Air Ship (a precursor to the AJ 1) back into the Nike rotation and while its hard to beat that collaborative drop, we’re happy to see Nike dropping an iteration of its own (mostly because the price is much lower). The sneaker sports a leather upper in Sail with a suede collar, swoosh and outsole in diffused blue. It’s a simple makeup but it really highlights just how great the Air Ship’s core design is. The Jordan Air Ship PE SP Diffused Blue is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair at Nike. Nike Dunk Low Miami Dolphins Price: $115 You don’t have to be a fan of the Miami Dolphins to love this low-top Dunk. I mean, just look at it! With its soft turquoise and clay tones over a white base, who wouldn’t want a pair of these?

The sneaker sports a leather upper with leather overlays, toebox perforation, and that classic Dunk rubber outsole with its enhanced grip. The Dunk is one of Peter Moore’s (father of the Jordan 1 and 2) greatest designs and it’s amazing that in 2023, 39 years later, it’s still able to look ultra fresh. The Nike Dunk Low Miami Dolphins is out now for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair at Nike.