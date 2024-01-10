Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Unfortunately, We’re still in the quieter days of the year regarding sneaker drops, but this week is already a significant improvement over last. Unless you’re not a Nike fan, because the big swoosh is massively dominating our picks for the best sneakers of the week with five entries on this short list of six. Highlights include the return of the Old Royal Air Max2 CB colorway, a few notable Dunk colorways, a Yellow Ochre Jordan 1, a Nike Blazer collaboration with Welcome Skateboarding, and in non-Nike news, Salehe Bembury’s first New Balance collaboration of the year. The Bembury collab is a nice surprise not because it’s the only release that isn’t Nike, but because the last few years have been light on Bembury NB link-ups, as the designer has been putting most of his time and effort into his Crocs collaboration, the Pollex Clog. Happy to see Bembury translating an NB silhouette through his distinct lens. Let’s dive into this week’s best!

Nike Air Max2 CB ’94 Old Royal Price: $170 A colorway named for and popularized by Charles Barkley, the Old Royal is back and it’s looking better than ever. The sneaker showcases how a simple leather build can still resonate 30 years after its initial release. Will today’s TPU-heavy, mixed material, plastic-adorned sneakers stand the test of time like good ‘ol leather? Only time will tell. The sneaker features a leather build in white with perforated details contrasted by Royal Blue and deep black accents. Whether you’re a fan of this era of basketball or not, this is simply a great design that anybody would be lucky to cop. The Nike Air Max2 CB ’94 Old Royal is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Dunk Low Cool Grey and Football Grey Price: $125 This week we’re getting two drops of women’s exclusive Dunks and we’re surprised Nike didn’t do what it usually does and offer only bright and vibrant colors for the ladies. Instead, the Cool Grey and Football Grey Dunk keeps things refreshingly austere with a mix of neutral grey tones over the classic Dunk build.

Rounding out the design is an icy translucent outsole. While this is a women’s exclusive, the size run is pretty extensive, capping out at W 15.5/M14. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Cool Grey and Football Grey is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Dunk Low Black and Anthracite Price: $135 Another muted women’s only Dunk, this sneaker is adorned in a mix of black and anthracite colors and features a nubuck leather build. But this sneaker isn’t quite as stealthy as it first appears thanks to the inclusion of reflective synthetic leather overlays which in low light, give the sneaker a sort of futuristic sheen. It’s a dope sneaker and in our opinion, the better of the two Dunks. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Black and Anthracite is set to drop on January 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Yellow Ochre Price: $180 The Yellow Ochre is one of the all-time greatest Jordan 1 colorways and this week it gets a refresh. The sneaker features a tumbled leather upper in Sail with Ochre panels and a black swoosh and collar. Not a lot to say about this sneaker, it is a large swath of people’s favorite Jordan colorway for sure. For us it’s not even in the top 10, but that’s not saying much considering just how many amazing Jordan 1 colorways there are. The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Yellow Ochre is set to drop on January 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding Sail Price: $110 Nike has teamed up with San Francisco-based skateboarding company Welcome Skateboarding for a new skate-ready take on the Blazer Mid. The brand’s Madrid-based store, which was opened in 2005, is largely credited with revitalizing the Madrid street skating scene and this sneaker nods at that heritage with a graphic insole designed by Marta Baztan that recalls an early Welcome Skateboard deck design. The sneaker sports a premium leather upper in Sail with a houndstooth collar, rope laces, and a braided leather heel tab. The Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding in Sail is set to drop on January 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R Heat Be Hot View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salehe Bembury (@salehebembury) Price: TBA Salehe Bembury is back with a new sneaker for New Balance. The 1906R mines hiking aesthetics for inspiration and dips them in vibrant colors not normally seen on trail-friendly sneakers. The shoe sports a mesh upper with an ABZORB midsole, Salehe Bembury branding, and drops in two colorways dubbed Lava and Magma.