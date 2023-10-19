Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week, we saw the release of Travis Scott’s latest Nike collaboration — a sneaker that pretty much anyone who calls themselves a sneakerhead wanted. So if you’re feeling a bit of a hangover from that week, we don’t blame you. Even the big brands seem to be playing it safe this week. We’re not getting a lot of notable drops, but there are still some interesting collaborations and colorways dropping this week. Highlights include a Satin BRED AJ-1 women’s exclusive (an FC Barcelona and Patta Nike collab) and a new Nike Supreme team-up, the Courtposite. New Balance is also dropping a couple of collaborations with Carhartt WIP and Italian streetwear brand Stone Island. It’s a light showing, but an impressive one nonetheless. Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Satin Bred Price: $180 An all-time classic is finally dropping in women’s exclusive sizing and a good sign that Nike is making good on its promise to cater to a wider audience. The BRED is an all-time great colorway, quite possibly the best for the AJ-1, and now here it is in a Satin makeup. This rendition of the sneaker originally dropped in 2016 as a limited run. It’ll no doubt make some grown men cry knowing they won’t be able to cop a pair this week. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Satin BRED is set to drop on October 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona x Patta Culers del Món Price: $210 Fans of FC Barcelona will get to show team spirit with this psychedelic rendition of the Air Max Plus made in collaboration with Amsterdam-based skatewear brand Patta.

Featuring FC Barcelona colors, the Culers del Món features a gradient design shifting from a rich Royal Blue to Nobe Red across the midfoot with Barça club crests on the dubraes, striped lace tips, and a mesh and leather build with Patta branding at the tongue. The Nike Air Max Plus x FC Barcelona x Patta Culers del Món is set to drop on October 17th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Chicago Price: $170 A Nike sneaker that bears the name “Chicago” but isn’t in Bull’s colors? What is going on here? The Air Max 1 ’86 Chicago pays homage to the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, a fire so devastating that it leveled the city and forced residents to rebuild and reimagine Chicago from scratch. In its place, we got the Chicago we know today with a skyline adorned by glittering skyscrapers of glass, steel, and concrete. That’s why this Air Max has a sort of cool steely tone to it, and frankly, it looks great! I like it even better than the Bull’s colors. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Chicago is set to drop on October 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance x Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 Black with Olive Price: $269.99 Luxury Italian brand Stone Island is linking up with New Balance once again for a new take on the Made in UK 991v2. The sneaker features a utilitarian aesthetic with reflective details throughout, a mesh upper with Nubuck and leather overlays, and a semi-translucent outsole that reveals Stone Island’s compass logo on the underfoot.

The sneaker was inspired by the industrial architecture that served as a backdrop for the illegal raves and warehouse parties of the early UK electronic music scene. The New Balance x Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 Black with Olive is set to drop on October 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $269.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

New Balance x Carthartt WIP Made in USA 990v6 Price: $219.99 If the Stone Island collaboration was a bit too gritty and industrial for you, perhaps you’d enjoy the warm tones of the American working class in this New Balance collaboration with Carhartt WIP. The Made in USA 990v6 features a pigskin upper with suede overlays and mesh underlays atop a FuelCell-equipped midsole with molded Carhartt WIP branding at the tongue and those warm colors signature colors that are characteristic of the brand. I like this release, and I think it’s dope that New Balance is doing two drops this week that borrow UK and US working-class aesthetics, but I’d be lying if I wasn’t personally leaning more towards the shoe that reps the UK. The New Balance x Carhartt WIP Made in USA 990v6 is set to drop on October 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. Supreme x Nike Courtposite Price: $150 It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Supreme but the box logo brand is back with its best collaborator, Nike, with three new colorways of the Courtposite silhouette. The Courtposite is a mix of Foamposite aesthetics with some Tennis influence and was largely criticized by actual tennis players when it first dropped in 2002.

But since the early ‘00s era fashion is all the rage now, Supreme is smart to bring this forgotten classic back, and to our eyes in 2023. It’s looking pretty great. This is the sort of out-of-left-field collaboration we expect from Supreme, so we welcome it with open arms (and open wallets). The Supreme x Nike Courtposite is set to drop on October 19th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via at Supreme.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Black (Fog) Price: $115 A popular SB Dunk colorway is getting a re-stock! Originally known as simply, “the Fog,” this SB Dunk features a stealthy suede build with moody gray accents and a traditional gum sole. The sneaker rides atop a Zoom Air Unit with a padded tongue. We know the whole purpose of the SB Dunk is that it is designed to take a beating from rigorous street skating, but you might actually have a hard time accepting that here because the design looks so good. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Black (Fog) is set to drop on October 20th at 10:00 AM PST for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship Price: $140 In the modern sneaker era, Jordan brand’s best collaborator is undoubtedly Georgia-based brand A Ma Maniére who this week are teaming up with Nike to bring us an elevated rendition of the slightly obscure Air Ship. The Air Ship, which is a restock from the summer, features a leather upper with a slightly aged tongue and sole in a classy black and white colorway. It’s painfully simple, but it’s also the sort of thing that makes A Ma Maniére such a great collaborator for Nike, they never push things too far