Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We hope you like weird and out-there designs because… well, that’s mostly what this week is packing! A strange Rick Owens collaboration that radically reimagines a classic silhouette? Check. A saturated Air Uptempo that looks like it’s straight out of a ‘90s Spike Lee movie? Check. The weirdest basketball sneaker you’ve ever seen? Check. Sneakers that literally have the word “crazy” in the name? Double Check (Adidas is dropping two of those this week). But don’t worry if that doesn’t describe your vibe, because there are also some more conservative drops this week that’ll scratch that vintage itch, including the Jordan 6 Aqua, the Charles Barkley-branded Air Max 2, and a super dope New Balance collaboration with Concepts. Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week!

Converse x DRKSHDW TURBOWPN Price: $200 I won’t sugarcoat it, this sneaker is weird, but isn’t that what we’ve come to expect from anything bearing Rick Owens’ name? Made in collaboration with DRKSHDW, this redesign of the Converse Weapon — dubbed the TURBOWPN — features exaggerated midsole and tongue designs with a full-grain leather upper, elevated platform-style midsole, and a wrap-around woven label. It’s part Converse classic, part UK Glam Rock. The Converse x DRKSHWD TURBOWPN is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via at Converse. Nike Air Max 2 CB ’94 Black and Metallic Silver Price: $170 Stealthy and stylish, these signature sneakers from NBA legend Charles Barkley feature an ultra-lightweight build for ultimate mobility, a premium leather upper, and metallic details throughout. It’s rare you see basketball sneakers this stylish that aren’t Jordans.

Where most NBA players go for wacky designs and loud colorways (See the entirety of LeBron and Kyrie Irvin’s Nike collars), Barkley kept it cool, building off the Air Max 2 design and giving it just the right amount of flair. The Nike Air Max 2 CB ’94 Black and Metallic Silver is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Concepts x New Balance Made in USA 998 Sea Salt with Covert Green (Aka C Note) Price: $219.99 In what is no doubt a highly anticipated drop for New Balance nerds, Concepts and NB are teaming up this week for a release that pays tribute to the 998 ’N-Noted Only’ which dropped 10 years ago. Dubbed the ‘C-Note,’ this sneaker features suede leather overlays with mesh underlays riding atop an ABZROB midsole and a colorway inspired by the design of the $100 bill. The sneaker features a beautiful mix of off-white and soft green tones with bright blue and metallic copper accents. Whether you’re a fan of the original or not doesn’t matter, this sneaker looks great regardless. Count me a New Balance nerd convert. The Concepts x New Balance Made in USA 998 Sea Salt with Covert Green is out now for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Nike Air More Uptempo Low x AMBUSH Lilac and Apple Green/ Black and White Price: $190 (Lilac and Apple Green/Black and White) How do you make the Nike Air More Uptempo, one of the brand’s craziest sneaker designs, look even more wild and out there? Drop it in a mix of bold purple and green tones, that’s how! AMBUSH’s latest Nike collaboration did just that and the results are fantastic.

The sneaker features a luxurious leather build with an AMBUSH branded heel and tongue, embroidered swoosh at the toe box, and a jelly swoosh at the heel. Oh, and the sneaker also drops in a black-and-white version, which is good but not quite as eye-catching as the Lilac and Apple Green. The Nike Air More Uptempo Low x AMBUSH Lilac and Apple Green and Black and White is set to drop on October 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Crazy 8 Price: $140 What’s crazier, Nike’s Air More Uptempo or the Adidas Crazy 8? We’re leaning toward the former, but that doesn’t mean that this sneaker isn’t still bringing weirdness to the table. The Crazy 8, a design first introduced in the ‘90s, sports a leather upper with textile lining over an EVA midsole and Adidas Torsion System for enhanced midfoot support. The design was inspired by vintage collegiate apparel and looks great layered up with some wide or straight-leg pants. The Adidas Crazy 8 is set to drop on October 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Adidas. Adidas Crazy IIINFINITY Price: $160 Born from the Crazy 1, a sneaker that had a polarizing reputation, the Crazy IIINFINITY sports a futuristic silhouette with a synthetic upper with textile lining, a zipper closure, molded sidewalls, and a mid-rise cut in a stealthy triple black colorway.

I like the futuristic design but I can’t help but feel like from certain angles this sneaker looks like those oil-resistant slip-ons you wear over your shoes when you work in restaurant kitchens. The Adidas Crazy IIINFINITY is set to drop on October 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

PUMA x LAMELO Ball MB.03 LaFrancé Price: $140 In stark contrast to the classic Charles Barkley-branded Air Max dropping this week, is LaMelo Ball’s third signature sneaker with PUMA, the MB.03, in its new LaFrancé colorway. This sneaker features an engineered mesh and knit upper with cutouts, a NITROFOAM-infused midsole, and slime-inspired rubber wraps. ’Slime-inspired’ is a term you’d never see in 90s sneaker culture, but here we are in 2023, living in the future! The sneaker sports enhanced cushioning, a full coverage nonslip rubber traction system, and a breathable and lightweight fit with a swirling paisley design. The PUMA x LAMELO Ball MB.03 LaFrancé is set to drop on October 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via PUMA. Air Jordan 6 Aqua Price: $200 This week’s most hyped-up sneaker drop once again goes to Jordan brand who are bringing a classic colorway to the Jordan 6. Known for first appearing on the Jordan 8, this Aqua colorway combines a black upper with aqua and concord details on a leather upper.