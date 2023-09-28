Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is a weird one. Not bad weird but sneaker releases tend to reflect the season we are in and these… don’t. In summer we get all sorts of vibrant colors, in fall things get more muted, the holidays get tacky and garish, and here we are in the first full week of fall and we’ve got all sorts of bright and funky color combinations — as if its spring or something! The silhouettes are also feeling bit random to me, sure you’ve got your standard stuff like Air Maxes, Dunks, and Jordans, but we’re also seeing an Air Pegasus, and a strange multi-pump equipped Reebok MSCHF collaboration. It’s a real grab bag of styles and colorways. So if you’re looking for something a little out of the norm, this is your week! Let’s dive in to the best sneakers of the week.

Nike Air Max 1 x Familia Pinksicle and Stadium Green Price: $140 Released in the heart of Hispanic Heritage Month, this link up between Nike and the skatewear brand Familia delivers vibrant colors and a slightly altered design. Rather than the typical leather build, this Air Max sports layers of textiles, giving this sneaker a lot more depth and three-dimensionality. The colorway features red, pink, beige, green and yellow tones throughout with a multicolored outsole. The Nike Air Max 1 x Familiar Pinksicle is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 x Familia Pinksicle and Stadium Green Price: $130 It’s not quite as dope as the Air Max 1 version but we have to shout out Nike’s other collaboration with Familia for utilizing a much less hyped silhouette. This is one for the real Nike heads!

The Zoom Pegasus features the same layered textile design as the Air Max 1 but goes much heavier on the pink. Over the pink base are some splashes of color on the Swoosh, piping, and eyelets. It’s a lot less busy than the Air Max, but still bright and vibrant. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 x Familiar Pinksicle and Stadium Green is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance 2002R Protection Pack Dark Moss/ Ripstop Eclipse Price: $160 (Dark Moss/ Ripstop Eclipse) The New Balance 2002R Protection Pack is here! Of all the releases this week, this is the only one that reflects this seasons color palette with two muted color variations, the Dark Moss and Ripstop Eclipse. Both sneakers feature a Nylon ripstop upper with sloppy suede overlays over the toe, side panels and heel with a perforated suede heel counter, leather overlays on the tongue all riding atop a NERGY foam midsole. The sneakers look like you just walked straight out of a spooky forest or a swampy horror movie — you know, in a good way. The New Balance 2002R Protection Pack in Dark Moss and Ripstop Eclipse is set to drop on September 28th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at Social Status, A Ma Maniere or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club. Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low Price: $130 This Born X Raised Nike SB Dunk has been highly anticipated for a minute, but the untimely death of Born X Raised founder Chris “Spanto” Printup earlier this summer put the sneakers on hiatus. So as psyched as we are that this sneaker is finally coming out, we can’t help but feel bittersweet about it.

The sneaker features special embroidered details, a thee-dimensional slightly holographic swoosh’s and custom perforated details on the toe box, and a mix of suede and leather. “In Loving Memory” is printed across the laces and the insoles feature an image of the Venice Pavilion, a shoutout to the neighborhood Spanto grew up in. The Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low is set to drop on September 28th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Born X Raised or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Jordan 8 Playoffs Price: $210 Jordan fans are getting a refresh of the legendary Jordan 8 Playoffs. The stealthy black design features a premium unbuckle upper with embroidered details, and a contrasting red and white mudguard that recalls the artwork of Piet Mondrian. The Jordan 8 frankly doesn’t get enough love so we’re happy to see this legendary pair get a retro refresh. The Nike Air Jordan 8 Playoffs are set to drop on September 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. MSCHF Reebok Omni Zone IX OG/Sunbleached Price: $250 We’re going to go ahead and call it here — MSCHF is the best sneaker brand of the year. The art collective has a history of producing interesting sneakers, but this year in particular they’ve been on a roll, launching the Big Red and Yellow Boot, the Super Normal 2 and the BWD, just to name a few, and now this week they’ve linked up with Reebok for the pump-crazy Omni Zone IX.