Groove Island’s Best Looks Give Us Some Island Party Inspiration For Dress-Up Season

Catalina Island has been shedding its reputation as a hangout for retirees and a plush southern California field trip destination for elementary school kids thanks to it’s growing prominence as a prime destination for mini adventuring and islandy partying. The island is now home to outdoor jungle gyms of ziplines and obstacle courses, a wildlife refuge for birds of prey, a refuge for spa-seeking Southern Californians and of course, home to the “f*cking Catalina Wine Mixer.” If references to 11-year-old movies are your jam, this island was practically handcrafted just for you.
This weekend the small seaside town of Avalon played host to Groove Island, a three-night dance festival that turned the entire town into a playground of themed parties and DJs. Starting the Halloween season early with dress-up themes that ranged from tacky, like Big Hats and Bikinis at the Descanso Beach Club, to classy, like the roaring 20s at Avalon’s almost century-old Art Deco Catalina Casino, Groove Island had a little something for everyone, including ample time to recover with the help of the festival’s more chill daytime activities like yoga seminars, snorkeling, and wine tasting.
We’ve collected all the best festival looks from the ground floor at Groove Island to offer up some island-festival costume inspiration to get you prepared for the coming month of dress-up parties. If you’re not thinking about your Halloween looks already, do you even party?
Out beyond the water's edge Far out past the coral ledge Underneath the diamond dancing lights Chase the world from far below Silent sleeping indigo Drifting down into the endless night…
Celebrate 8 years of unique festival fashion with us
On of my favorite parts of @gogrooveisland was the theme parties! I went alllllll out! In total I made 12 costumes between G and I! This was night 2's outfit for their "Roaring 20's" theme. I really wanted to try to blend the traditional 20's attire with rave.
MERMAID COVE The day this photo was the day of Kelly's memorial on @gogrooveisland and I am still shocked at how beautiful it went. It started on the beach and we were in a giant circle surrounded by friends some knew Kelly others didn't they came to support me. I started the ceremony saying some of my favorite memories of Kelly and a few others spoke of their experiences with her. Then a wonderful lady named Taz said a beautiful prayer. I really felt like Kelly was there in this moment on the beach with waves crashing on the sand, the light breeze coming from the ocean and the beautiful sunset that was happening. It was majestic and beautiful just how Kelly would have wanted it. I'm so happy we did it during the mermaid cove theme because Kelly loved everything about the ocean, from the mystical mermaids, colorful fish to the corals in the sand, the water was her world. Thank you to everyone who joined me in this moment, it's a memory I will never forget