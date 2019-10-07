Groove Island’s Best Looks Give Us Some Island Party Inspiration For Dress-Up Season

Catalina Island has been shedding its reputation as a hangout for retirees and a plush southern California field trip destination for elementary school kids thanks to it’s growing prominence as a prime destination for mini adventuring and islandy partying. The island is now home to outdoor jungle gyms of ziplines and obstacle courses, a wildlife refuge for birds of prey, a refuge for spa-seeking Southern Californians and of course, home to the “f*cking Catalina Wine Mixer.” If references to 11-year-old movies are your jam, this island was practically handcrafted just for you.

This weekend the small seaside town of Avalon played host to Groove Island, a three-night dance festival that turned the entire town into a playground of themed parties and DJs. Starting the Halloween season early with dress-up themes that ranged from tacky, like Big Hats and Bikinis at the Descanso Beach Club, to classy, like the roaring 20s at Avalon’s almost century-old Art Deco Catalina Casino, Groove Island had a little something for everyone, including ample time to recover with the help of the festival’s more chill daytime activities like yoga seminars, snorkeling, and wine tasting.

We’ve collected all the best festival looks from the ground floor at Groove Island to offer up some island-festival costume inspiration to get you prepared for the coming month of dress-up parties. If you’re not thinking about your Halloween looks already, do you even party?