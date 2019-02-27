43inhalb/Uproxx

February is closing out strong in the sneaker world with multiple brands bringing their A-games and allowing us the unique opportunity to provide you with a diverse list of drops. Nike, you’re just going to have to be comfortable with only snagging one spot on this week’s list with the Lebron 16s (A choice that I’ve constantly gone back and forth in my head about. You’ll see why in a minute.).

We’re going to have to give it to Adidas and New Balance this week! They both dropped some great pairs. And Asics continues to get some love from us with another killer drop. Here are the five best sneakers arriving the last week of February, let’s get into it!

Adidas Nite Jogger

Adidas

Adidas JUST introduced us to the new Nite Jogger silhouette last month, and now, they’ve added two new colorways (which we appreciate considering the original Nite Jogger black and orange colorway is still sold out). Featuring a mixed upper of mesh and suede with an OG foam tongue atop a full-length Boost midsole, the Nite Joggers are made for nighttime visibility. As such, both pairs are accented with reflective detailing throughout the shoe. The new colorways let you choose between white and gray or black and charcoal, which makes them a whole lot more visible than the debut colorway.

The Adidas Nite Joggers are set to drop on February 28th and will retail for $140. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or select Adidas retailers like ALLIKE.

