These Tees All Donate Their Proceeds To Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

Last week’s devastating Maui wildfire — which caused untold damage to the town of Lahaina and resulted in the death of over 111 people (and rising) — may be over, but recovery efforts are ongoing as the island rallies to put itself back together after what is being called one of the most devastating US wildfires in centuries. There are countless ways to help the many people who have lost their homes, whether you want to donate food or money directly to organizations with boots on the ground, but if you’re looking for another way to help while also showing solidarity and raising awareness, there are several foundations and brands that have begun selling t-shirts that mark the event with proceeds going directly disaster relief programs. From the UFC to The Hundreds, brands are stepping up with bespoke designs that capture the aloha spirit. Here is a roundup of some of the brands offering aid.

HIC — Maui Strong Relief Women’s T-Shirt Price: $30 Authentic Hawaiian surf apparel brand HIC (Hawaiian Island Creations) is currently taking pre-orders for its Maui Strong Relief t-shirt. This women’s t-shirt features a “Maui Strong” graphic in white and pink over black with a silhouette of the island. The sizing runs from small to 2-XL 100% of the proceeds will be donated to those impacted by the disaster. Pre-order the t-shirt here. The Hundreds — Hang Tough Maui Price: $45 Streetwear brand The Hundreds has remixed their old school Hang Loose Hawaii tee into a graphic t-shirt that reads “Hang Tough Maui,” and features a double-needle sleeve with bottom hem, and puff print. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this shirt will be donated to the Grants Central Station Maui Mutual Aid Fund. In the event the t-shirt is sold out (they’re moving fast) you can donate directly to the Maui Mutual Aid Fund here.

UFC — Hawaii Charity Price: $30 UFC is selling a simple classic fit black t-shirt that reads “UFC Loves Hawaii” in the organization’s iconic font. The sizing runs from extra small to 6-XL and is currently on pre-order, expected to ship during the last week of August. 100% of the profits* from the sale of this shirt will benefit Hawaii Relief efforts (come on UFC, make it 100% of proceeds — you have plenty of $$$). Pick up the t-shirt here. Wyland Foundation — Maui Forever! Price: $25 The Wyland Foundation, a non-profit organization that tasks itself with promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean and waterways has produced this beautiful unisex t-shirt with a humpback-whale silhouette. The t-shirt is available in a size run from small to 2—XL and will donate proceeds to the Maui Disaster Relief. Pick up the t-shirt here.

Aloha Modern Price: Varies From now until August 19th, the Hawaii-based brand Aloha Modern is donating 100% of profits from online sales directly to the Maui Strong Fund and Maui Mutual Aid. There isn’t a special design that references the events in Maui but several of the products celebrate the Hawaiian spirit. The brand sells everything from apparel to bags, headwear, and home goods. Check out Aloha Modern here. Aloha De Mele x Mahalo Shoots — Aloha De Maui Price: $30 Aloha De Mele is a Hawaii-based brand that offers lifestyle pieces inspired by the beauty, culture, and people of Hawaii and is currently taking pre-orders for its Aloha De Maui t-shirt, made in collaboration with Mahalo Shoots. The T-shirt is available in both black and white with sizes that run from small to 7-XL. The shirt features a 100% combed cotton build and a digital illustration hand drawn by JT Ojerio, the artist behind the Aloha de Mele brand. All profits from the t-shirt will be directed to nonprofit organizations including Aloha United Way, Maui United Way, Maui Humane Society, Hawaii Community Council, and the Maui Foodbank. Pre-order the t-shirt here.

In4mation — Come Together For The Island Of Maui Price: $36 Hawaiian-based skatewear label In4mation is currently accepting pre-orders for its Come Together For The Island Of Maui, and United Maui Relief & Support t-shirt. Featuring a size run from small to 3-XL, the Come Together tee features a simple white graphic back-printed over a black base and sports a standard fit with a 100% cotton build. The Unity shirt features the same fit with a white-on-red colorway and a ‘United Maui Relief & Support” graphic back printed. 100% of the profits from the t-shirt will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation, Maui Strong Fund, and the Maui Humane Society. Pre-orders end on August 24th. Pick up both shirts at the In4mation webstore. Aviator Nation — Hawaii Relief Boyfriend Tee Price: $83 Aviator Nation is currently selling a Hawaii Relief unisex boyfriend tee in an XS-2XL size run that is hand sewn in Los Angeles and features a trig-blend fabric of cotton, polyester, and rayon. The shirt features a simple design with a small heart and Hawaiian island graphic at the breast and minimal Aviator Nation branding. 100% of the proceeds from the t-shirt will go to the Red Cross. Pick up the shirt here.