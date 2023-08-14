Hawaii native Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants the people of Maui to know he has their back. As wildfires ravish the island, the powerhouse actor couldn’t hide his feelings at seeing so much “destruction.” In a new video posted to his Instagram on Sunday, The Rock offered his heartfelt love and support to the people of Maui.

“I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands, our island of Maui, and I’m completely heartbroken over this,” The Rock said. “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking.”

Like fellow Hawaiian Jason Momoa, The Rock is doing everything in his power to get help to the island residents affected by the wildfires. He told his millions of Instagram followers that he’s in constant contact with several organizations to get aid on the ground as best as possible.

The Rock also wrote an inspirational message in the caption, praising first responders and urging the people of Maui to “stay strong.”

“First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you,” The Rock wrote. “All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you.”

(Via The Rock on Instagram)