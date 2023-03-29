Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week, for the first time in SNX history, Nike isn’t completely dominating our list. Generally, the Swoosh brand has the best offerings on a week-to-week basis, but this time around New Balance is taking the majority of space with four sneakers out of nine. In fact, if Nike didn’t have Jordan and Converse under its umbrella, Nike wouldn’t even be able to compete with New Balance. That’s a big deal, Nike is undoubtedly the biggest brand in streetwear right now, but that title can be taken away! It’s important to remember that Nike wasn’t always the hottest footwear brand. Are we there yet? Probably not, but we’re excited another brand is out there keeping the mighty Swoosh on its toes. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Green with Gold New Balance is having a Nike-sized week and kicking off the drops is this spring green and gold MADE in USA 990v3. Featuring a premium pigskin and mesh upper, this 990v3 sports ENCAP midsole cushioning, an NDurance rubber outsole, and vintage New Balance tongue branding atop an off-white midsole with silver details. It exudes ‘80s footwear vibes in all the best ways. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Green with Gold is set to drop on March 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. New Balance MADE in USA 990 Green With Gold Not digging the v3? NB is also dropping an earlier version of the sneaker that ditches all the mesh in favor of more suede, hairy suede to be exact! Mesh is still utilized as the base layer of the upper, ensuring this sneaker is as lightweight as it is stylish. Rounding out the design is a large logo ’N’ branding and a sleeker profile over the same ENCAP-style midsole. The New Balance MADE in USA 990 Green with Gold is set to drop on March 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $189.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Parks Project x New Balance Fresh Foam x Hierro v7 It’s quite a week for people who love green shoes! New Balance teams up with Parks Project this week for a new take on the Fresh Foam X Hierro v7. Inspired by urban green spaces, this sneaker features a synthetic breathable upper draped in green tones with a Fresh Foam X midsole and hairy suede overlays with reflective webbing, a dual-branded tongue, and a graphic sock liner that depicts a Central Park-esque urban green space. It looks fit for both the streets and the trails thanks to a heavy tread Vibram Megagrip EVO outsole. The Parks Project x New Balance Fresh Foam x Hierro v7 is set to drop on March 30th at 7:00 Am PST for a retail price of $154.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Converse and Stüssy have given us a pretty good grip of team-ups in the last year and most of those drops celebrated the latter brand’s foothold in the skate scene, but now the duo is teaming up for a drop that celebrates Stüssy’s roots as a surfwear brand.

Inspired by the crunchy hippie lifestyle of late ‘80s surf culture, this Chuck 70 is outfitted with an all-hemp upper with glittering pearlized studs that reference both early Chucks and Stüssy’s iconic double S logo. The Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 is set to drop on March 30th at 9:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Foamposite One Black and White It’s clear from many of the sneakers dropping this week that spring is here, the colors are getting brighter, and the designs are leaning toward low-key and casual designs, so if you’re not all about that life, this week’s Foamposite One is for you. Featuring a swirling black washed-out upper, this sneaker sports pigskin accents over a patent-leather-like upper that exudes all sorts of attitude. It’s a brutal contrast to what the rest of the week offers. The Nike Foamposite One Black and White is set to drop on March 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. New Balance 9060 Mushroom with Aluminum and Cyclone/ Mineral Red with Truffle and Rain Cloud The new hybrid design 9060 returns this week with two new colorways that highlight the next-level design of this y2k-inspired sneaker. The primary build of this sneaker is mesh with pigskin suede overlays and a dual-density midsole that combines ABZROB and SBS cushioning. The sneaker is lightweight and incredibly stylish in both the mushroom with aluminum and mineral red with truffle colorways. It’s hard to pick a favorite here, both look amazing and capture that light and breezy spring vibe. The New Balance 9060 Mushroom with Aluminum and Mineral Red with Truffle is set to drop on April 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Low Cement Grey Nike might’ve been overtaken by New Balance this week (the first time that’s happened!) but don’t worry Jordan heads, the Swoosh has still got your back with this rerelease of the Cement Grey Jordan 11. This low-profile version sports an icy outsole, a bright white midsole, and a patent leather upper that combines cement grey tones with white and University Blue accents. Peep that embroidered mini Jumpman at the heel! Cement Grey is easily one of this sneaker’s top five colorways, and while I’m sure a number of people would rather hold out for a high-top version, this is all you’re getting, so grab it while you can! The Nike Air Jordan 11 Low Cement Grey is set to drop on April 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Force 1 University Red Simple, but effective, this week’s Air Force 1 University Red is a celebration of Nike heritage. It combines one of Nike’s most famous, and possibly best silhouettes, the AF-1, and dresses it in one of the brand’s most iconic colorways, University Red. It’s a Nike sneaker made almost explicitly for Nike fans and yet it somehow manages to have universal appeal. The Nike Air Force 1 University Red is set to drop on April 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.