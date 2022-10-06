Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best footwear to hit the internet. This is a rare week where Adidas and Nike are operating on near-equal footing. Generally in SNX, Nike dominates — with, at a minimum, five to six sneakers in our roundup. But this week they’ve only snagged four, with Adidas coming in strong with three. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it very much feels like the Adidas version of Andre 3000’s iconic Source Awards speech. The three stripes got something to say! Bringing the list to a nice even eight is New Balance with their latest collaboration, a very dope iteration of the 990v3 made with Amsterdam streetwear staple Patta. Let’s dive into this week’s eight best sneaker drops and where to buy them!

Women’s Air Jordan 3 Black Gold This week’s Black Gold Air Jordan 3 exudes royal vibes. It combines classic Jordan 3 colors like black, cement grey, and fire red with shimmering metallic gold accents, coming across as a some sort of special commemorative Jordan. Is it the sneaker’s anniversary? Is it tied to a special collaboration? Nope, it’s just a regular Thursday over at Nike where they continue to churn out super fresh colorways in exclusive women’s sizing week to week. Our favorite detail is the sail midsole. We always love a sail midsole! The Women’s Air Jordan 3 Black Gold is set to drop on October 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Converse x A-COLD-WALL Collection It’s not easy to redesign a classic like the Chuck 70. That sneaker looks great as is, preferably in the classic black and white colorway, but a few labels have been able to tackle the sneaker and turn it into something that looks new. Virgil Abloh’s Off-White was one of those brands, the other is Samuel Ross’ A-COLD-WALL.

Featuring reflective detailing and a smokey translucent midsole, the A-COLD-WALL collection drops in two colorways — faded black and off-white — complete with alphanumeric branding and a futuristic aesthetic. The Converse x A-COLD Wall Collection is set to drop on October 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Campus 80 South Park Towelie The Towelie is back! First released last year on 4/20 (obviously) this beloved take on the Campus 80 is getting a re-release this week, just in time for your Towelie Halloween costume. Featuring a terry loop textile upper with leather lining, a rubber outsole and a handy stash pocket in the tongue, the Towelie sports graphic eyes on the tongue (one pair bloodshot red, the other Visine white) with famous Towelie quotes on the inner tongue and drops in a special commemorative Southpark designed box. It’s dope, very bad pun intended. The Adidas Campus 80 South Park Towelie is set to drop on October 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Adidas Mahomes 1 Black Panther Impact FLX Adidas is dropping four Black Panther-related sneakers and as cool as they all are, we don’t have room for all four of them so we’re just going to highlight the best two, starting with the Mahomes 1.

Featuring a full texture upper in stealthy core black with gold metallic accents and what Adidas is calling “Tribe Purple” at the outsole, the Mahomes 1 Black Panther sports a football trainer-inspired design and is partly made from recycled content from the Adidas cutting room floor. It sits atop a plush BOOST midsole for ultimate comfort. The Adidas Mahomes 1 Black Panther Impact FLX is set to drop on October 7th at 12:00 am PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Adidas Marvel Black Panther Ultra 4D Although sneaker trends have slightly moved on, the Adidas Ultra 4D is still one of the brand’s best-looking and most comfortable sneakers and this new Black Panther-inspired redesign is the coolest the sneaker has looked in a while. Featuring a Primeknit upper and that iconic 4D midsole, the Ultra features a grippy rubber outsole fit for all terrains, and weighs just 12.4 ounces (size 9), making it one of the lightest running sneakers on the market. The Adidas Marvel Black Panther Ultra 4D is set to drop on October 7th at 12:00 am PST for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. New Balance x Patta MADE in USA 990v3 This week New Balance is linking up with beloved Amsterdam streetwear brand Patta for a new take on the 990v3. Patta’s 990v3 features a pigskin suede and mesh upper in soft olive tones with bright green detailing, a speckled ABZORB midsole, reflective detailing and Patta branding at the heel. The design was apparently inspired by trees, which, sure, I guess it’s green. Who cares, it looks dope regardless! The New Balance x Patta MADE IN USA 990v3 is set to drop on October 7th at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Archaeo Brown If you’re internally whining about the fact that the super sleek Black Gold Jordan 3 is only dropping in women’s sizing, stop, because people with larger feet are getting their own Jordan 3 as well. Dubbed the Archaeo Brown, this AJ-3 combines premium leather and textured detailing across a brown, maroon, and yellow colorway that exudes autumnal vibes. Not autumnal enough? This sneaker also sports a plush fleece collar lining. It might not be as sleek and luxurious as the Black Gold, but the detailing is so on point that it makes up for it. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Archaeo Brown is set to drop on October 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Argon The Argon, with its multi-shade blue colorway, looks dope, that’s undeniable. But this isn’t any all-blue Dunk, this colorway is downright legendary. Originally released as a highly sought out Japanese exclusive, the Argon is finally getting a US release!