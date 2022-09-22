Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the most exciting sneakers to hit the internet. This is truly a weird week in sneakers, there aren’t a whole lot of notable designs dropping but what is coming is definitely head-turning. Some of the designs are highly experimental, like a Nike SHOX that combines that iconically weird red pump with the silhouette of high-heels, or a New Balance 2002R that tries to be both a sneaker and a slipper at the same time. If you love experimental sneakers that look to the future, this is your week, but if you’re into classic tried and true designs, your options are limited. Luckily there is something for people who like simple sneakers, like a COMME des GARÇONS Nike collaboration and a refresh of a beloved Jordan 1 colorway. It’s not the most jam-packed week, but there is definitely a little something for everyone. Let’s dive in to this week’s seven best sneaker drops.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Denim The Air Jordan 1 Denim is somehow gaudy and drab at the same time, and for that, we love it! Featuring faded denim paneling over a white upper, this women’s size exclusive featured embroidered detailing, a thin wraparound swoosh, and a Jordan-branded golden bamboo hoop deubré at the top of the toe box. We could do without the hoop but they certainly do accentuate the 90s mom jean vibe. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Denim is set to drop on September 22nd at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNRKS app. Nike Shox MR4 x Martine Rose Black What the hell is going on this week, we’ve got denim Jordans, weird slip-on New Balances (stay tuned for that), and whatever the hell these things are! Made in collaboration with famed London designer Martine Rose, this sneaker attempts to combine the formal look of heels with what is probably the least formal sneaker of all time, the Nike SHOX.

Featuring a lifted heel and a deep black synthetic leather upper, this sneaker (if you can call it that) looks straight out of the future. While we don’t love it, we appreciate how forward-thinking it is and it’s truly funny to imagine a world where this sort of style takes over the mainstream. It’ll never happen, but it’s fun to think about. The Nike Shox MR4 x Martine Rose Black is set to drop on September 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Taxi Aside from the more out there offerings, the only other sneaker of note out of Nike this week is the Air Jordan 1 Taxi. Featuring a taxi-cab-inspired color scheme, the Taxi combines premium leather, a woven tongue, and debased Wings. There isn’t a lot new going on here, but that doesn’t matter, it’s a great color scheme on one of the best sneaker silhouettes in the world, and sometimes that’s all you need. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Taxi is set to drop on September 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas TYSHAWN x Spitfire Three entities of skate culture collide this week with the Adidas TYSHAWN x Spitfire. Given that Tyshawn Jones has a long and storied history with Spitfire Wheels, we’re surprised this collaboration didn’t come much earlier.

Featuring an all-black colorway inspired by the NYC pavement, the TYSHAWN x Spitfire features silver metallic detailing and Spitfire’s iconic logo at the tongue. Rounding out the design is capsule support, an EVA midsole, and a flexible midsole wrap designed for high-impact skating. The Adidas TYSHAWN x Spitfire is set to drop on September 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $95. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

SNS x New Balance 2002R Mule The sneaker world must’ve collectively decided to take mushrooms this week because here is yet another out-there design. Made in collaboration with Sneakers N Stuff, this take on the 2002R Mule morphs the design into an open-backed slip-on… thing that is some sort of middle ground between a sneaker and a slipper. The weirdest part of this design is that it takes what is clearly a casual form factor, but keeps it elegant with a beautiful olive colorway with grey and tan accents. Do we love it? No. But it is fascinating and that’s the best we’re going to get this week. The SNS x New Balance 2002R Mule is set to drop on September 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $139.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Comme Des Garçons x Nike Air Max 97 If you’re not a fan of weird and wacky footwear, this Air Max 97 designed by COMME des GARÇONS is coming to rescue you from the weirdness. There is nothing envelope pushing or forward-thinking about this two-colorway sneaker drop, it’s simply a great design.

Dropping in both a grey and black and white and blue colorway, this Air Max 97 features a mesh and nubuck leather upper with minimal branding at the tongue and heel tab. CDG didn’t even bother putting their own name on the sneaker, and the end-result is better for it. This will go down as one of the finest Air Max 97 colorways of all time. The COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Max 97 is set to drop on September 22nd for a retail price of $350. Pick up a pair at COMME des GARÇONS stores and Dover Street Market.