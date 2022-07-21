Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is a rough one. After weeks of wallet-draining drops and must-cop collaborations, things have come to a grinding halt as we hit that classic mid-season hump where brands start to slowly transition between seasonal styles. We aren’t there yet, and we know it’s hot AF outside, but don’t be surprised to see some fleece-lined shoes and lots of GORE-TEX drop in a couple of weeks. Despite it being a slow week, we can’t exactly call it an uneventful one. July 21st marks the highly anticipated release of the Travis Scott Nike Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha, probably this year’s most anticipated drop. Every other sneaker sadly lives in the shadow of that launch, but if you’re willing to peer into the darkness you’ll find a few gems — which we’ve rounded up for your shopping convenience. Let’s jump into this week’s best sneaker drops!

Travis Scott Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sail and Ridgerock The moment has finally arrived! After months of hype and delays, the low-top Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha (officially dubbed Sail and Ridgerock) is finally dropping this week. Nike opened a raffle for the sneaker on Monday and received over 2.4 million entries in just 30 minutes, so it’s safe to say this is the most hyped sneaker drop of the entire year. And for good reason, it looks great! The Reverse Mocha features a nubuck leather upper with tumbled leather overlays and an aged midsole with that now iconic reverse oversized swoosh, probably the most defining characteristic of a La Flame AJ-1. The Travis Scott Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sail and Ridgerock is set to drop on July 21st for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNRKS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson The truly great sneaker designs transcend the sport they were designed for, we’ve seen Air Jordans made for football players, Air Max’s named after tennis stars, and this week we’re getting a classic basketball sneaker for one of the most iconic baseball players ever, Jackie Robinson.

The Dunk Low Jackie Robinson features a classic blue and white leather upper with baseball-inspired laces, and a 75-year anniversary logo at the tongue commemorating when Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with his major league debut. Rounding out the design is a graphic on the paneling that features words of wisdom from Robinson, “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.” The Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

JJJJound x Reebok NPC II JJJJound has once again teamed up with Reebok for an ultra-minimal take on the NPC II. This classic tennis sneaker features a white Terry lining, white upper stitching, debased JJJJound branding, and a white full grain leather upper. It seems a bit uneventful for a big sneaker collaboration, but JJJJoud has actually made three subtle iterations of the shoe with elements in Arctic White, Optic White, and Polar White. Each sneaker will feature mixed elements and all pairs will be sent out at random, meaning you can’t actually pick between the iterations. It’s an interesting idea, we’ll see how it plays out in practice! The JJJJound Reebok NPC II is set to drop on July 21st for a retail price of $165. Pick up a pair via the JJJJoiund webstore. A drop at Reebok stockists will follow on August 5th. Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton) In one of his final projects before his untimely death, Virgil Abloh set out to create a series of Air Force 1s crafted in-house at Louis Vuitton, making this collection the first time the silhouette has been officially produced outside of the Nike factory. The 47 sneaker collection combines classic Nike insignia and design lines made from the same materials LV crafts its products from, including genuine in-house leathers, crocodile, faux fur, PVC, and more.

The first phase of the 47 sneaker drop began this Tuesday with the release of nine colorways, an all-white and all-black low, a gold pair, a classic university-inspired blue, green and red iteration, and a few wackier takes on the mid-top Dunk. The sneakers are, according to Louis Vuitton, available at LV retail locations, but given we’re past the drop date you’re probably better off picking this one up on the aftermarket, assuming you’ve got money to blow! The Louis Vuitton x NIKE AIR Force 1 is out now, pick up a pair at Louis Vuitton retail locations and aftermarket sites like GOAT.

NIKE AIR Force 1 Low Retro Color Of The Month As part of Nike’s Color of the Month series, a celebration of the Baltimore sneaker shops that helped propel the AF-1 into a streetwear staple in the mid-80s, Nike will be dropping a triple-white iteration of the AF-1. Owning a triple white AF-1 is a rite of passage for every Nike-loving sneakerhead, so if you haven’t picked up a pair yet, now is your chance to cop this pristine iteration of the silhouette. Featuring a leather upper, this Triple White drops alongside a shoe-cleaning toothbrush to help ensure you keep your kicks looking as fresh as possible. The NIKE AIR Force 1 Low Retro Color Of The Month is set to drop on July 21st for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Women’s Nike Air Jordan 1 Varsity Red Travis Scott’s Jordan 1 is clearly the dopest Nike drop of the week (maybe even of the decade) but don’t sleep on this classic Varsity Red makeup of the AJ-1 that also drops this week. In exclusive women’s sizing, the Varsity Red AJ-1 features a chenille swoosh, a ribbing tongue, and extra plush lining for increased comfort. Varsity Red leather overlays envelop a white leather upper for this subtlety updated take on an iconic color combination.