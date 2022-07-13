Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week’s list has one foot in the past and one in the future. For every envelope-pushing design there is a revamped classic following close behind. It’s the first SNX we’ve put together that will appeal to both fans of futuristic footwear and people looking for yet another dope Dunk or Air Max to add to their collections. Whether you’re looking for a sustainable sneaker ala Nike’s Space Hippie line or you want to add a forgotten classic to your collection like Social Status’ Air Max Penny 1, we’ve got you covered! This week’s highlight is hands down the Maison Château Rouge Jordan II and if the thought of a II being the best release leads you to assume this week must be lacking the good stuff, wake up — we’re living in the Air Jordan II renaissance. It’s a beautiful thing! The last couple of weeks SNX has been a bit on the bloated side but we’re back with a tight eight this go-around. Here are this week’s best sneaker drops, let’s dive in!

Women’s Nike Space Hippie 04 Refresh Volt Since Nike’s launch of the Space Hippie collection, we’ve been singing the praises of this creatively sustainable line but it’s been a minute since we’ve seen a notable drop in this series. That changes this week with this new Refresh Volt colorway of the 04. The Refresh Volt 04 features a lightweight and stretchy upper made from Nike’s proprietary “Space Waste Yarn,” a material made from old plastic bottles, clothes, and yarn scraps. Rounding out the design is a speckled foam midsole and a heavy traction Grind outsole. It looks kind of like trash, admittedly, but it takes its wasteland origins and makes it a part of the design, and that’s cool! The Women’s Space Hippie 04 Refresh Volt is set to drop on July 13th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Women’s Nike Dunk Low Teal Zeal It’s never a bad week to buy a pair of Dunks, especially when Nike is dropping something as fire as the Teal Zeal. Featuring washed teal and kumquat colorway atop a tumbled leather upper, this sneaker exudes warmth and retro 80s style. It’s in keeping with modern sneaker tastes, while still looking like something one of the kids from Stranger Things might’ve rocked. The Women’s Nike Dunk Low Teal Zeal is set to drop on July 13th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.



Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 In typical Rick Owens fashion, this Converse collaboration is a bit nuts. Taking reference from some of Owens DRKSHDW designs, this limited run of Chucks features an altered upper with distorted design lines, a tall tongue, DRKSHDW branding, and a shimmering colorway. It looks, like most Rick Owens designs, like something a vampire obsessed with clubbing in Hollywood would wear. The high-top version features a glossy black colorway, while the low-top goes metallic. It’s weird, but if you’re a Rick Owens fan, this delivers exactly what you want it to. The Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 High and Low are set to drop on July 13th for a retail price of $170 and $110 respectively. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Jordan Series Mid x Maison Château Rouge Sail Nike and Paris label Maison Château Rouge have teamed up for a two-sneaker collection and they’re both *chef’s kiss*. It’s not every day that a non-numbered Jordan makes SNX (in fact, it’s never happened) but it’s impossible to look at this Jordan Series Mid and not fall in love. Featuring a vintage basketball sneaker design, this drop features a mid-top silhouette with a textured leather upper, see-saw edging, and “United Youth International” branding on the heel. The Nike Jordan Series Mid x Maison Château Rouge Sail is set to drop on July 14th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Air Jordan II x Maison Château Rouge Orange and Sail Go ahead, scoop that jaw off the floor. As if the first Maison Château Rouge collaboration wasn’t enough, this take on the Jordan II is easily one of the best drops of the year. The detailing across the upper and the overall high-end aesthetic is sophisticated and luxurious, everything the Jordan II was conceptualized to be. Is this a sneaker, or an art piece? Cop this if you can. The NIKE AIR Jordan 2 x Maison Château Rouge Orange and Sail is set to drop on July 14th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. NIKE AIR Max 97 Coconut Milk and Black If the Maison Château feels too posh don’t worry, Nike is still dropping grungey dad shoes as well, like this week’s Coconut Milk and Black Air Max 97. Featuring a slightly yellowed upper and a worn aesthetic, the Coconut Milk and Black might not be the most exciting release of the week, but it captures the general vibe of the shoe excellently.

You want your Air Max 97s to look a little worse for wear, and the Coconut Milk and Black captures that look straight out of the box. The NIKE AIR Max 97 Coconut Milk and Black is set to drop on July 15th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Raw Amethyst The Stray Rats collaboration that never was! Last year, Stray Rats and New Balanced teamed up and dropped a 991 in the brand’s typical colorway, a mix of purple and nauseating green tones. It was a dope release, but this week’s 990v3 is even better. Sure, it’s not actually a Stray Rats collaboration, the brand has nothing to do with it, but that mix of purple across the upper and the overall attention to detail recalls the brand in the best ways. Featuring a hairy suede and mesh upper, the Raw Amethyst features pig suede and mesh accents, a synthetic suede sicklier, and an ENCAP midsole. The New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Raw Amethyst is set to drop on July 15th for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 Recess In the brand’s best collaboration of the week, Nike has teamed up with Atlanta retailer Social Status for a revamp of the Air Max Penny 1. The Penny 1 is the latest silhouette to be reintroduced from the Nike archives, and Social Status has given the sneaker two new colorways with interchangeable velcro swooshes.