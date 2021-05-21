The weather is heating up and these days we’re spending more time outside and with each other, which means summer streetball season is about to explode in full force. No city goes HAM on the courts like NYC so it’s fitting that Nike chose the Big Apple as the source of inspiration for what is becoming one of the most hyped Dunks of the summer season.

Also, these babies sort of glow in the dark and that’s always a win.

Dubbed NY vs. NY (after the New York summer streetball league), this Nike Dunk Low colorway features a leather upper in Sage Green, with white tumbled leather paneling, and orange accents on the swoosh and tongue tag, and sits atop an icy translucent midsole that lists some scheduled tournament dates at famous New York street parks. Other details include the “NY vs NY” branding on the lateral heel, which glows along with the sneaker’s seams when exposed to black light.

You’re never going to find black light on the street courts, which means aside from a basketball sneaker, this design doubles as a dope nightclub or bar pair. When has a sneaker ever been able to do both? That’s the power of the SB Dunk.

As of right now, a firm release date has not been set but the Nike Dunk Low NY vs. NY is scheduled for a summer drop at a retail price of $100. To see the NY vs. NY at every angle, head to YankeeKicks for a more in-depth look.