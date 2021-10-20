Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. Here we are a little over a week until Halloween, and we still haven’t been treated with Nike or Adidas big Halloween sneaker releases. It looked like they had plans to drop this week, but all Halloween releases have been delayed until next week, which means if you wanted to rock some glow-in-the-dark sneakers before Halloween, it’s not going to happen. Given the week we’re entering, it hardly matters that we have to wait for the Halloween drops. WMNS-exclusive Nike Dunks, new Air Force 1s out of the famed Alyx studios, brand new Yeezys, and Salehe Bembury’s latest New Balance collaboration — what is this, summer? Seriously, we haven’t had a week this exciting since early August, so it’s good to see the sneaker brands firing on all cylinders once again. Let’s get into it.

Nike WMNS Dunk High Cashmere Ahh, another week, another dope as hell WMNS-sized exclusive from Nike. We’re finally at a point now where it feels like Nike’s WMNS-only releases are dope enough to compete with their larger size runs, hell if anything, the WMNS releases have been stronger than anything Nike has dropped all year. The Dunk High Cashmere features a classic basketball shape constructed with a white leather upper and pastel overlays, with an off-white swoosh and matching outsole accenting the whole thing. This is another winner, even if the colorway feels off-season. The Nike WMNS Dunk High Cashmere is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or at aftermarket sites like Flight Club. Adidas Yeezy BOOST 380 Stone Salt/Pyrite At the top of the week Yeezy Brand dropped two new colorways of the 380 silhouette, Stone Salt and Pyrite. This is a classic Yeezy drop, minimal design with earth-toned colorways named after rocks, but get it while you can because we have a sneaking suspicion that Yeezy Brand is beginning to mix things up.

We might be in the final days of the earth-toned Yeezys as we head into an era where Ye is utilizing more color in his designs. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 380 is out now for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or via Yeezy Supply.

1017 Alyx 9sm x Nike Air Force 1 High Coming straight out of Matthew M. Williams’ 1017 Alyx studios is probably the most hyped release of the week, the 1017 Alyx 9sm Nike Air Force 1 Highs. The double sneaker drop includes a black tumbled leather iteration with a University Red swoosh, or a University Red sneaker with a black swoosh. It’s not the most exciting color combination we’ve ever seen (red and black has been done to death), but we can’t deny that it’s dope and probably just as good if not better than those MSCHF Satan Shoes. The 1017 Alyx 9sm x Nike Air Force 1 High is open for raffle now at Alyxstudio and will retail for a price of $452. Salehe Bembury New Balance 574 YURT We’ve been talking about it for weeks and now it’s finally here, The New Balance 574 Yurt, Salehe Bembury’s latest New Balance collaborations. Featuring a re-tooled version of New Balance’s 574 silhouette, the YURT features hairy suede and mesh construction with leather accents atop a new impact-absorbing midsole and a whistle attachment at the heel.

The YURT is meant to be a more outdoors-inspired version of the 574 and was given two neutral colorways and a special box as a result. Your options include a grey Shark Skin colorway or a more lively Forest Green with Burgundy. Both are predictably dope, but the Forest Green wins, hands down. The Salehe Bembury New Balance 574 YURT is set to drop on October 22nd for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance Webstore.

Adidas ZX 2k BOOST Patrick Mahomes The Adidas ZX 2K Boost Patrick Mahomes aren’t even out yet and Adidas is already slashing almost $50 off the list price, from $160 to $112. Couple that with the fact that these shoes were originally slated to drop about a month ago and we’re left scratching our heads. What are you trying to tell us about these shoes Adidas? Whatever, we’re not going to sit here questioning why Adidas is discounting brand new sneakers from one of football’s MVPs, we’ll take the deal! Featuring a textile upper with reflective rainbow accents and a Zebra-striped BOOST midsole, the ZX 2K promises soft cushioning with strong energy return from enhanced performance. The Adidas ZX BOOST Patrick Mahomes is set to drop on October 23rd for a retail price of $112. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 MX Oat Since Yeezy’s inception, the brand has been known for utilizing a very specific monochromatic color aesthetic. Ye doesn’t give every sneaker the monochromatic treatment, but if you zoom out and take a look at every single sneaker ever released by the brand, you’ll see a definite trend. That’s been changing this year. Yeezys are becoming more colorful and even when the brand is keeping things monochrome, they’ve been opting for bolder colors lately.

This MX Oat colorway of the 350 V2 feels like a significant departure from all that’s come before. The MX Oat features a swirling marbled design that combines yellow, blue, orange, and red streaks over a tan Primeknit upper. Looks like we’re entering a new era of Yeezys, bring it on! The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 MX Oat is set to drop on October 23rd for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or via Yeezy Supply, or scoop it up on the aftermarket at GOAT or Flight Club.