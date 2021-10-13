Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. After a couple of sluggish weeks, things look like they’re finally starting to pick up as we make our way towards the end of the year. We still don’t have any worthwhile entries outside of the two big brands, but when Nike and Adidas start dropping the sort of big releases we’re seeing this week, it’s only a matter of time before the other brands respond with their own dope drops. Next week finally brings the release of Salehe Bembury’s highly anticipated New Balance collaboration, so that is definitely set to steal some of Nike’s shine. This week though, the ball is squarely in Nike’s court as the Swoosh dropped a new Supreme collaboration, the final piece of the Social Status Free Lunch collection, and a winterized version of the Jordan 14. Adidas is struggling to keep up, but thanks to some high-profile collaborations of their own (Palace, Yeezy) they’re still putting up a strong fight. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops!

Adidas Yeezy 500 High Mist Stone Like the best Air Jordans, Yeezy silhouettes can look like entirely different shoes depending on whether they have a low or high profile. The Yeezy 500 Low features a bubbly next-level alien-esque shape, while the high-top version looks like a standard chunky snow boot. That variety is the sign of a good design, it doesn’t look wrong or awkward with or without a collar, both versions are dope like the Jordan 1. This week brought the 500 High in a winter indebted Mist Stone colorway. Is it a few months early? Absolutely, but it’s going to slot into your winter wardrobe perfectly thanks to its grey and off-white tones. Be advised that if you’re picking up this pair you need to order 1/2 a size up. See what I mean? It’s a damn snow boot! Don’t actually wear it in the snow though. The Adidas Yeezy 500 High Mist Stone is out now (and sold out) for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like StockX. Nike Air Max 90 Off Noir Something about the Nike Air Max 90 Off Noir looks throwback to me. Maybe it’s the shades of grey over the black upper with the white swoosh and matching midsole, but something about this colorway screams 1990’s in a way few Air Max 90s have recently.

The Off Noir features a waffle outsole, with stitched overlays, TPU accents, and an upper of mixed leather and canvas and sits atop Max Air cushioning. Not a whole lot of bells and whistles here, it’s just a sold colorway on an always dope silhouette. The Nike Air Max 90 Off Noir is set to drop on October 13th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or hit your favorite aftermarket site when it inevitably sells out.

Women’s Lahar Low Fossil Stone The Women’s Lahar Low Fossil Stone would’ve been a hit had it dropped a few years back when the ‘90s had a stranglehold on streetwear. Now as Y2K-inspired aesthetics slowly take over, this release isn’t going to resonate with as large a group of people but it still offers something pretty unique from Nike with its chunky shape and platform design. Featuring details indebted to Nike’s 1989 Lahar Escape Boot, the Fossil Stone features a full-grain nubuck upper with tread laces and sits atop a split midsole. The Women’s Lahar Low Fossil Stone is set to drop on October 14th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a Supreme Nike collaboration but with this week’s release of the Cross Trainer Low pack, it has definitely been worth the wait. The two sneaker collection utilizes Nike’s often under-appreciated Cross Trainer Low silhouette with a heavily dual-branded design and bold three-color colorways over a premium leather base with a DURAPLUSH tongue. Supreme branding accents the heel counter and the sneaker sits atop a thick tread rubber outsole. The Supreme Nike Cross Trainer Low is set to drop on October 14th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Supreme.

Palace Skateboards x Adidas UltraBOOST 21 This week Adidas is linking up with the London-based streetwear label Palace for a dual pair knit collection of Adidas UltraBOOST 21s. I would’ve preferred the OG UltraBOOST silhouette, but I have to admit I’m a little biased when it comes to this design as it looks like it was inspired by traditional Guatemalan woven fabric, and wearing them would do my paternal grandmother proud. Yup, that’s who you want to impress with your footwear game right, my grandma? Whatever, I can’t be the only one who recognizes how dope these are. Featuring a knitted plaid pattern and made from recycled yarn made from Parley Ocean Plastic, the Palace UltraBOOST 21s offer a stylish and sustainable iteration of one of Adidas best selling silhouettes. The Palace Adidas UltraBOOST 21 is set to drop on October 15th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Palace webstore. Social Status x Nike Dunk Free Lunch Strawberry Milk In late summer Charlotte North Carolina-based label Social Status dropped the first sneaker in its school cafeteria-inspired collection, Free Lunch. That sneaker was inspired by chocolate milk, and since its drop, we’ve been heavily anticipating the final piece in this two sneaker collection — strawberry milk.

Last year we were treated with Dunk after Dunk of dopeness, from the Chunky Dunkys to the fuzzy Grateful Dead Dunks, this year we haven’t seen the silhouette get the same level of love but the Strawberry Milk makes up for it. Featuring milky shades of pink and white with matching laces, a chunky swoosh, and an upper of velvet and leather, the Strawberry Milk combines beautiful colors with one of Nike’s most beloved silhouettes of all time. It’s a winner and our most hyped release of the week. The Social Status x Nike Dunk Free Lunch Strawberry Milk is set to drop on October 15th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair exclusively at Social Status or hit Flight Club to pick them up on the aftermarket.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wash Orange It is easy to both love and hate the new Wash Orange colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. On one hand, it’s the 700, one of Ye’s finest silhouettes if not the best. It features an eye-catching upper of grey almost blue tones with reflective accents and black and forest green paneling. Then on the other hand you’ve got that big pumpkin orange midsole. That midsole is definitely going to be a deal-breaker for some people but my instinct tells me this is likely going to go down as one of the 700’s greatest colorways. Or I’m totally wrong! Just kidding, I’m never wrong, check out my best sneakers of 2020 list and see how beautifully it has aged. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Wash Orange is set to drop on October 16th for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Adidas confirmed app, via Yeezy Supply or at aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Jordan 14 Winterized We’re not even halfway through the spring season and Nike is already trying to unload their winter collections on us. Slow down fam, we haven’t even got to the gimmicky Halloween releases yet!