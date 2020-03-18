If you thought a global pandemic was going to stop sneaker and apparel brands from selling new products, you couldn’t be more wrong. Mostly because these drops were already scheduled well in advance. It might feel a little strange to think about shoes and apparel when you’re going to be spending most of your time indoors, but if you plan on live streaming or hosting digital hangouts with your friends, you have to flex on them somehow — and aside from too much toilet paper, what do you have? Engage in some much-needed retail therapy (or just wishful thinking, depending on how the quarantine has affected your employment) with this week’s best sneaker and apparel drops.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Cinder YEEZY’s latest 350 iteration features a moody muted black colorway with a tonal-brown heel pad running the length of the sneaker from heel to tip. Like last week, the Cinder colorway strikes a comfortable middle ground between YEEZY pre and post 2020. Not the most spring-esque colorway Ye could’ve delivered, but hey, you’re not going outside anyway! The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Cinder is set to drop on March 21st for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at YEEZY Supply. Wood Wood x Mizuno Wave Rider 10 Wood Wood makes their SNX DLX debut with the Mizuno Wave Rider 10, a sneaker that oozes dad-shoe vibes but with an elegant premium suede twist that leaves it feeling like a relic of the last decade’s trends. Featuring a grey and burgundy colorway with pink and navy blue accents, the Wave Rider 10 features a mixed mesh and suede upper, with flat laces, and dual Mizuno and Wood Wood branding. It’s the type of dad shoe we’d imagine someone like Idris Elba rocking during a morning run, The Wood Wood x Mizuno Wave Rider 10 is set to drop exclusively through Wood Wood for an unannounced retail price on March 20th. Pick up a pair at Wood Wood.

Air Jordan 4 Neon Lately, Nike has been making a habit of smashing together their classics. It’s a Frankenstein’s monster approach to sneaker design, but we’re not mad at it. This time, Nike utilizes the silhouettes of the Air Jordan 4 and the Nike Air Max 95 for a special Neon green and grey colorway that features dual branding, rope laces, and a premium suede upper. The colorway is an homage to the original Nike Air Max 95 Neon/Volt colorway, making the shoe both stylish and nostalgic for Air Max-heads and enthusiasts everywhere. The Air Jordan 4 Neon is set to drop on March 21st for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair exclusively through Sneakersnstuff and Foot Locker. Melody Ehsani Air Jordan OG This WMNS-size only collaboration between Melody Ehsani and Air Jordan features a striking red and black colorway, 3M reflective piping, a cherry throat pin and dual-branded accents throughout the upper. Despite being a WMNS-sized, the Melody Ehsani Air Jordan OG will be dropping in an extended size run, making the sneakers available for a wider audience. The Melody Ehsani Air Jordan OG is set to drop on March 19th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair exclusively through Sneakersnstuff.

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake Collection Hot on the heels of his album of the same name, the Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake collection consists of end of winter essentials like hoodies and sweatpants, as well as t-shirts featuring graphics inspired by the album’s artwork. Highlights of the collection include the glow-in-the-dark “MISSING!” T-shirt, and the triple-heart hoodie. Lil Uzi Vert also has several accessories to complete the collection available on the Lil Uzi Vert webstore. The Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake Collection is out now, shop the fits from the full collection at the Lil Uzi Vert webstore. RAMMELLZEE x Supreme Spring 2020 Collection Bring on the spring fits! Supreme’s latest collaboration ropes in New York graffiti figurehead RAMMELLZEE and consists of fleece sweatsuits, t-shirts, GORE-TEX equipped outerwear, and messenger bags all adorned in the vibrant and colorful stylings of RAMMELLZEE’s spray can work. Hypebeast reports that the Spring 2020 drop nods to three different stages of the artist’s graffiti career, which started in the gritty 1970’s streets of New York City. Highlights from the collection include the all-over graphic hoodies, which are loud, vibrant, and perfect for the season, even if you’ll only be wearing it around the house. (Well, there is always next spring!). The RAMMELLZEE x Supreme Spring 2020 collection is set to drop exclusively online on March 19th. Shop the full collection at the Supreme webstore.