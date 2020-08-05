We are now officially in the first week of August and the last full month of summer, which means its almost time to ditch the shorts and t-shirt combo you’ve been secretly wearing for the duration of the season, and start thinking about layering up and filling your wardrobe with jackets and hoodies again. In truth, quarantine has had us rarely in pants, and while much of the country continues to be more or less locked down, totally obliterating any need for us to actually put on a pair, we’re just itching to put a legit outfit together. Even if it’s just for future use or for a routine visit to the grocery store. The way we see it, the colder it is, the more clothes we get to wear, which *deep sigh* is the only way we’ll get to show off the cool wardrobe we’ve been accumulating during the lockdown. Oh, how we miss public life… Anyway, let’s dive into the week’s best sneaker and apparel releases, which feature some Japanese Nike designed Air Jordans, new fall apparel from Anti Social Social Club and Palace, and a refresh of JJJJound’s surprise New Balance release from last month.

Air Jordan 1 CO.JP Tokyo We highlighted this sneaker back when it dropped a month ago as a Japanese exclusive and we’ve decided to double-dip for the first time in SNX history because we’re including this week’s stateside release as well — it’s that dope. Originally released as a Japanese exclusive colorway in 2001 in a limited run of 2,001, the metallic silver colorway of the Air Jordan 1 CO.JP is a favorite amongst sneakerheads everywhere and features a premium leather upper with neutral grey paneling and CO.JP branding on the insole. The Air Jordan 1 CO.JP Tokyo is set to drop on August 7th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas x HUMAN MADE Campus and Stan Smith Pack The Stan Smith is an interesting silhouette. While it’s one of Adidas’ best, it’s also one of the simplest which means unfortunately, we rarely get excited by a new Stan Smith. You either pick up a pair with green heel tabs or mix it up and go with a navy blue or black tab. Which is why anytime someone is able to take the silhouette and do something fun with it, it grabs our attention. Legendary Japanese designer Nigo has done just that with his HUMAN MADE take. With HUMAN MADE branding in place of the perforated three stripes and a font makeover on the tongue and heel being the only real deviations, Nigo’s version isn’t exactly groundbreakingly different, but it does add a little flair to the otherwise basic meat and potatoes design of the OG. As for the Campus, well, we’ll always accept new takes on this underrated silhouette with open arms. Here Nigo gives the Campus a plush suede makeover and adds “Gears For Futuristic Teenagers” on the three stripes, which we don’t love, but it is what it is. The Adidas x HUMAN MADE Campus and Stan Smith pack is set to drop on August 6th at Nice Kicks. The Stan Smiths will retail for $140 and the Campus will retail for $150. Pick up a pair exclusively at Nice Kicks.

Air Jordan 3 CO.JP Denim We’ve expressed this sentiment before, but we’re going to go ahead and do it again — if you want the dopest streetwear you can find, look to Japan. Like the Tokyo AJ1 above, this CO.JP take on the Air Jordan 3 is simply one of the silhouette’s all-time best colorways. But unlike the Tokyo AJ1, this one is still a Japanese Nike exclusive. Bummer, but that’s not going to stop us from trying to cop a pair. The Air Jordan 3 Denim features the AJ3’s classic elephant print toe box, but instead of leather, the upper material here is denim — sitting atop a white leather upper in the classic Fire Red colorway. Rounding out the design is the Nike Air logo in Japanese which is a touch so nice we have to give it a chef’s kiss. If you can do without the Japanese script, END will be releasing the colorway for $255 with the traditional English logo. The Air Jordan 3 CO.JP Denim is set to drop on August 7th for a retail price of $190 via the Nike Japanese webstore or Mita or $255 through END. JJJJound x New Balance 992 Take it back to the dad zone with JJJJound’s take on the New Balance 992. We’ve been avoiding dad sneakers for a while as we feel the trend has lost its luster (which is ironic, considering the lack of luster IS the trend) but JJJJound’s iteration on the 992s are just too good to pass up. These sneakers surprised released at the tail-end of last month and sold out almost instantly, so this global release will thankfully give us hardcore New Balance heads a second chance. Dropping in both a forest green or a dusty grey colorway, the 992s feature a premium suede and mesh upper atop dual-cushioned ENCAP and ABZORB midsoles. The JJJJound x New Balance 992 is set to drop on August 7th for a retail price of $260. Pick up a pair at Sneakersnstuff, Mita, Dover Street Market, or KITH.

Nike Air Ship Pro BRED We’re a little torn about including this special drop of the Nike Air Ship Pro. On one hand, it’s hands down the dopest sneaker release of the week, if not the season. On the other hand, your chances of getting one are next to impossible unless you’re chilling in Italy right now. Dropping as a Back-Door Bottega exclusive, the sneaker is limited to just 150 pairs, with raffle tickets bidding throughout the city of Bologna. Basically, if you want a pair you’re going to have to cop on the aftermarket. The Air Ship Pro, which is dressed in the legendary BRED colorway, is an almost exact replica of the pair Michael Jordan got famously banned for rocking on the court in 1984, only this version is updated with a modern React midsole for increased comfort, which is a welcome touch. The Nike Air Ship Pro BRED is set to drop on August 7th exclusively at Back-Door Bottega. Hit aftermarket sites like StockX or eBay to cop a pair. Anti Social Social Club x Cactus Plant Flea Market x UNDEFEATED This monster collection is a features collaborations between LA labels Anti Social Social Club, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and UNDEFEATED, for an ultra west coast collection of Fall staples and accessories. The full collection features hoodies, graphic t-shirts, tank-tops, caps, an apron, sleeping mask, and underwear and is way too massive for us to cover here. If you’re a fan of ASSC’s minimalist aesthetic, and Cactus Plant Flea Market and UNDEFEATED, you’re going to find a lot to love here. The Anti Social Social Club collaborations are set to drop on August 8th at the Anti Social Social Club webstore.