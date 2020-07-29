As the summer season hurtles towards its close, we’re finally being reintroduced to the world of layers. The change couldn’t come fast enough. We don’t know if it’s the global pandemic (everything is the global pandemic), but we’re ready for this season and frankly, this entire year, to come to an end. It’s crazy to think we’ve still got a full five months to go before we hit 2021. Which also means we still have five full months of fire drops to come. There’s a silver lining for you. While we have a pretty good idea of what’s coming down the pipe, it’s the surprises that have us the most excited about the coming months. Whatever the rest of the year brings, we can say with some confidence that we’ll all be walking into 2021 in style, with fresh threads and new kicks never seen by our friend groups. Our only hope is we don’t have to wait too much longer until we can link up with the people we haven’t seen since February and show off our gear. Now, let’s dive into all the best sneaker and apparel releases of the week.

KITH x ASICS GEL-Lyte III Tokyo Trio ASICS has linked up with KITH’s Ronnie Fieg for the brand’s best release of the year in the GEL-Lyte III Tokyo Trio pack. Taking inspiration from Tokyo and the blossoming relationship between ASICS and Fieg, this trio pack features high-quality construction with uppers composed of premium leather and suede paneling, dressed in three distinctive colorways dubbed 252.1, Yoshino Rose, and Super Gold. The collaboration was originally meant to tie into the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games prior to the pandemic and retains some of that triumphant vibe, even though we’re living in a very different world than the designs were intended for. The Kith x ASICS GEL-Lyte III Tokyo Trio pack is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair exclusively at the KITH webstore or aftermarket sites like StockX. Nike Air Max 1 Anniversary Pack The Nike Air Max 1 is hands down one of Nike’s greatest sneaker silhouettes. This week, Asphalt Gold and Sneakersnstuff are re-releasing two of the silhouette’s best colorways. Dropping in both Hunter Green and Anniversary Orange, the Nike Air Max 1 Anniversary Pack is a testament to the power of the Air Max 1 design. It’s simple, minimal, and refined — truly one of Tinker Hatfield’s best in a career filled with legendary designs. The Nike Air Max 1 Anniversary Pack I set to drop on July 30th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair through Sneakersnstuff or Asphalt Gold.

J. Cole x PUMA RS-Dreamer The first sneaker collaboration between PUMA and J. Cole, the RS-Dreamer features performance-based cushioning from PUMA’s RS line, with a responsive feel designed to give you the type of feedback you need to level up your court performance. That’s our favorite thing about the RS-Dreamer, it’s a performance sneaker first but still manages to carry a dope design with it that looks just as good off-court as it does on. The J. Cole PUMA RS-Dreamer is set to drop on July 31st for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair through Foot Locker. Adidas ZX 2K 4D Triple Black Like the Triple White, there are few colorways more eye-catching than Adidas’ Triple Black, and now the ZK 2K 4D is getting the Triple Black treatment. The grey accents here really add a lot of dimensionality to the design, which recalls the Adidas UltraBOOST on steroids. The Adidas 4D line is tech-focused and performance-based usually fetching prices in the $400 range, but for whatever reason Adidas decided to keep this one much more accessible at $200. We’ll take it! The Adidas ZX 2K 4D in Triple Black is set to drop on July 31st for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through the Adidas UK webstore.

Stüssy x Nike Air Zoom Kukini One of Nike’s newest silhouettes, the Air Zoom Kukini, gets the Stüssy treatment with this laid back cloud-resembling simple White colorway that exudes Stüssy’s casual daydream aesthetic. Designed specifically to be easily slipped on and off, the Kukini features a wild caged design with distinct Zoom Airbags and an ultra-breathable semi-sheer upper. The Stüssy x Nike Air Zoom Kukini is set to drop on July 30th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. BAPE Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection BAPE is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the best Star Wars film, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in a playful collection that retranslates the film’s iconography in the cartoonish BAPE style, including some crossover with BAPE’s own Baby Milo. The all t-shirt collection features a camo-helmet Darth Vader, a Chewbacca, C-3P0, and R2-D2 shirt, as well as a Boba Fett and Darth Vader shirt featuring Baby Milo in carbonite, all featuring Japanese script. The highlight of the collection features an original 80s Empire Strikes Back movie poster within the BAPE star logo cutout. The BAPE x Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back t-shirt collection is set to drop on August 1st. Shop the collection at the BAPE webstore.

Anti Social Social Club FW 2020 Collection Anti Social Social Club is all set up to launch their Fall Winter 2020 collection on August 1st. We warned you last week that by the end of the month we’d start to see the Fall and Winter collections slowly start to surface and we couldn’t be more excited to enter a new season. Don’t get us wrong, we love summer fashion, but this summer hasn’t exactly been one worth remembering, and since we’re kicking it cozy more and more these days, we’re pretty psyched to layer up. The collection consists of basic streetwear essentials like hoodies, and sweats, as well as jackets and graphic t-shirts, all dressed in vibrant colors that seem to play against the fall season’s more earthy and moody tones. Leave it to Anti Social Social Club to go left while everyone else is going right, but that’s what we love about the brand Shop and explore the full Anti Social Social Club Fall Winter 2020 collection on the Anti Social Social Club website beginning on August 1st. Supreme Barbour Spring 2020 Restock A restock of Supreme and Barbour’s Spring 2020 collection, this week brings a second chance to cop the collection of mostly lightweight waxed cotton goods that include a field jacket, camp and crusher hat, and fanny pack that will have you all geared up for the coming Fall-Winter season. Each piece in the collection comes in your choice of leopard print, pure black, or bright traffic cone orange.