Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of streetwear’s best sneaker and apparel drops. And what a week it is! On this glorious Wednesday, hardcore Jordan heads are in for a treat — this week is packed with must-cop pairs. Whether it’s classic colorways like the Neutral Grey or Carmine, more modern designs like the Jordan 14s, or a brand new take on the Jordan 3s, this week has a little bit of something for everyone. We couldn’t fit all of them — with the biggest omission being Trophy Room’s Jordan 1 drop. Why are we leaving it out? Well, it’s already sold out for one. But mostly it’s because the pair is already hitting $2.5K on the aftermarket. They’re dope, but they aren’t that dope. Aside from Jordans, this week brings new releases from Stüssy, Palace, NOAH, and HUF, so let’s stop talking about it and just get into it.

Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 Neutral Grey One of the original Air Jordan 1 colorways, the coveted Neutral Grey high top returns 35 years after first hitting store shelves and making history. The Neutral Grey features a clean monochromatic grey colorway with a leather upper with suede detailing and a commemorative hang-tag depicting an alternation of the Jump Man logo over the Chicago skyline. A classic and a must-cop for Jordan heads. The Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 Neutral Grey is set to drop on February 10th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a through the Nike SNKRS app or via Foot Locker. WMNS Air Max 90 Valentine’s Day You had to expect this week was going to bring its fair share of red, pink, and white colorways in celebration of Valentine’s Day, but most of those designs are forgettable. These WMNS-sized Air Max 90s on the other hand? They are a future classic. Featuring a mix of Nike’s custom University red, tulip pink, and white with a leather upper and a layered swoosh, the Air Max 90 Valentine’s Day almost reaches last year’s Strangelove Dunks level of cool. The WMNS Air Max 90 Valentine’s Day is set to drop on February 13th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Palace x Adidas Stan Smith Collection The Stan Smith is one of Adidas’ strongest silhouettes. The sneaker’s iconic design is so effective that Adidas is usually able to inspire hype simply by changing up the color of its heel tab. While less is usually more when it comes to the Stan Smith, this wild reimagining by Palace has us rethinking that approach. Yes, in a way this Easter-ish colorway can be seen as a little clownish, but that really depends on your entire fit. If you’re going to match the pastels, you’re going to look like an Easter picnic blanket, but working as a contrast to a more monochromatic fit? Could be quite nice. If you rather keep things classic, Palace also did an iteration on the classic green and white color scheme, but I think we can all admit that they just aren’t as fly. Got to go pastel on this one. The Palace Adidas Stan Smith collection is set to drop on February 12th for a yet to be announced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Palace. Air Jordan 6 Carmine It’s not normal that for the last three years the Jordan drops have just been getting stronger and stronger. Surely at one point, we’re going to hit a plateau, right? Well, not this week! We could’ve filled the top five with just Jordans this week. One of the strongest of the bunch is this Carmine colorway of the Jordan 6. In celebration of the silhouette’s 30th anniversary, the Carmine is a refresh of one of the AJ6’s debut colorways. The Air Jordan 6 Carmine is set to drop on February 13th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Stüssy x Nike Air Huarache Desert Oak/ Dark Olive While Nike is busy hyping up the 30th anniversary of the AJ6 it’s easy to forget that another classic silhouette dropped 30 years ago as well, the Nike Air Huarache. Okay, it’s not an Air Jordan 6, but it’s still one of Tinker Hatfields dopest designs and it’s here in a loving refresh with Stüssy. Dropping in both an irresistible Desert Oak and Dark Olive colorway, here’s to hoping this drop reintroduces this often overlooked silhouette into this new era of footwear. Our money is on the Dark Olive being the more popular of the two. The Stüssy x Nike Air Huarache Desert Oak Dark Olive is set to drop on February 12th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair exclusively at Stüssy. NOAH Spring/Summer 2021 This Spring/Summer 2021 collection by New York-based NOAH is one of the label’s best. Things are kept refreshingly gender-neutral in this collection of streetwear staples. Featuring an extensive collection of crewnecks, graphic t-shirts, headwear, and coats that look designed to last.

Don’t be surprised if 10 years down the line you’re still rocking a NOAH piece from this collection. This brand is consistently improving drop after drop by putting a focus on quality fabrics, tailored cuts, and most importantly, wearability. The NOAH Spring/Summer 2021 collection is set to drop on February 11th. Shop the drop at the NOAH webstore.

Palace Spring 2021 Collection For the Spring 2021 season, Palace Is bringing a massive collection of cool-weather outerwear that liberally borrows from classic ’90s British skatewear. Highlights of the collection include GORE-TEX equipped jackets and sweaters, knitwear, and all kinds of random graphic adorned pieces, from jackets to pants, to hats. Any of Palace’s offerings will pair nicely with the brand’s aforementioned Adidas collaboration, so if you’re still trying to figure out how to make rainbow pastel sneakers work, look no further. The Palace Spring 2021 collection is set to drop on February 12th. Check out the full collection at the Palace webstore. HUF Spring 2021 Collection If late 2010’s fashion was inspired strongly by some of the looks out of the ‘90s, it’s not completely unreasonable to believe the early ‘20s will be inspired by ‘00s fashion. That’s the 20-year rule at work!