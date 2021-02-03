Welcome to SNX DLX! This week we’ve hit a bit of a lull, as the big sneaker brands hold back for their special Valentine’s Day weekend drops next week. But if pink and red colorways aren’t your thing, you’ll find plenty this week that will satiate your appetite for sneakers. This week, Adidas delivers two collaborative collections, and Nike drops some great colorways of the Air Jordan 5 and high top Dunk — the latter via a hyped-up collaboration with AMBUSH. Adidas is also dropping a pretty sick Setsubun inspired ZX pack that is definitely worth your time but just missed out on nabbing that top-five spot on our list. On the apparel end, we’ve got new drops from TOMBOGO, Rip N Repair, and a Brain Dead x NTS linkup that should have you all geared up for the late winter/ early spring season. Let’s dive in!

Adidas AriZona Iced Tea Superstar Pack AriZona — yes, the iced tea brand — is building up quite the roster of dope sneakers with Adidas. Joining the Continental 80, Yung-1, and Vulc silhouettes, AriZona is now taking a crack at the Superstar, bringing their iconic can designs to this classic Adidas shoe. The full pack consists of four colorways, including the beloved cherry-blossom design from their Honey Green Tea. The Adidas ARIZONA Superstars are set to drop on February 4th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Adidas. AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High Cosmic Fuchsia If you don’t already have Japanese streetwear label AMBUSH on your radar, remedy that immediately. Dropping in a fresh Fuchsia colorway, this Dunk High designed by AMBUSH founder Yoon Ahn reimagines the shape of the classic basketball silhouette and adds some depth to the upper’s paneling and swoosh. The results are a design that feels like it’s jumping out of us — this Dunk’s got movement! Truly next level design work here, easily an early highlight of the year. The AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High Cosmic Fuchsia is set to drop on February 4th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Cream Admittedly, Pharrell doesn’t get a lot of love from us here at SNX. There is often something Dr. Seussian about his sneaker designs — and not in a good way — but this Cream iteration of the NMD Hu is just speaking to us right now for whatever reason. This design is just so damn clean, with a knitted ribbed upper on a BOOST midsole with tasteful pink and blue accents. The Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Cream is set to drop on February 5th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or at Billionaire Boys Club. New Balance 237 New Balance always looks their best when they’re kept simple. The 237 is a solid, ‘70s runner design, it doesn’t get much simpler than that, but NB went ahead and added some flash with a color-block colorway of red, green, blue, white, and tan, using primary colors to do all the heavy lifting with this design. It’s fun without being too out there. We love it! The New Balance 237 is set to drop on February 6th for a retail price of $85. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.

TOMBOGO Comfort Zone If you’re still deep into cozy winter vibes, you’re going to want to scoop up TOMBOGO’s latest collection. Dubbed Comfort Zone, this collection has all the fleece you could ever want, on jackets, pants, bucket hats, pants that turn into cargo shorts, you name it! Comfort Zone takes 2020’s quarantine as a direct inspiration with this collection of ultra-cozy fits, which look ideal for winter mornings at the campground. When someone makes a movie about the pandemic, the most fashionable characters will be rocking TOMBOGO. TOMBOGO’s Comfort Zone collection is out now at the TOMBOGO webstore. NTS x Brain Dead Collection NTS and Brain Dead are linking up for yet another capsule collection, this time consisting of spring streetwear essentials like pants, hoodies, long-sleeves, and t-shirts. The fits are clean and simple here, utilizing Brain Dead and NTS branding via minimalist graphics and understated colorways.