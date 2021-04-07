Welcome to SNX DLX! Before we get into this week’s offerings, we felt like we should mention that the Frosted Blue Yeezy 500s are being rumored for an early Monday drop. We would’ve included that release here, but because it hasn’t been confirmed by Adidas we’re going to err on the side of caution. Our gut tells us it’s not happening! This week is another big week for Jordan heads (surprise surprise), thanks to the re-release of the legendary Toro Bravo or Raging Bull AJ 5 colorway. That’s going to be a tough cop, so be sure to hit aftermarket sites if you end up taking the L using the notoriously buggy Nike SNKRS app. Aside from the Jordans we also have some new drops from NOAH and Vans, Supreme, Timberland, and a few links to drop if you missed out on Bad Bunny’s pastel pink Easter Egg sneakers that surprise-dropped over the weekend. The Easter Eggs had their Latin American market release this week, which means the aftermarket should be flush with new pairs for those hunting them. Let’s dive into this week’s best shoe releases.

Air Jordan 5 Toro Bravo Easily the biggest draw of the week (and probably why you’re here if you aren’t already a regular SNX devotee), this week’s Toro Bravo Air Jordan 5 is a refresh of a 2009 colorway. Dressed in a fiery University Red colorway, the Toro Bravo features a premium suede upper with a red-tipped shark tooth pattern at the midsole and embroidered “23” branding. It’s a classic, and this week is your chance to finally make it yours. The Air Jordan 5 Toro Bravo is set to drop on April 10th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at GOAT and Flight Club. Nike LeBron 7 Baseball Blue It’s quite a time to be an LA sports fan — the Lakers are the current favorites to win the NBA Finals and the Dodgers pulled together a World Series win last year. To celebrate the city’s prominence in professional sports, Nike and LeBron James are launching a special Baseball Blue colorway of the LeBron 7.

The Baseball Blue features a distinct palm-tree patterned blue mudguard with baseball stitching at the heel and chrome detailing throughout with a soft pink upper that helps the red and blue paneling to pop. It’s a surprisingly well-put-together design for the LeBron 7, which tends to dip into over extravagance. That or my LA bias is showing. The Nike LeBron 7 Baseball blue is set to drop on April 9th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at GOAT.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low Easter Egg The sneaker scene has a new star. Bad Bunny already has one highly successful Adidas collaboration under his belt and now, with the spring-centric Easter Egg, the reggaeton giant has just landed his second. The Easter egg utilizes Adidas’ Forum Low silhouette and features an upper of mixed suede and leather, a thick strap over the lacing system, and sports the signature Bad Bunny eye graphic on the thick double-layered tongue. So far Bad Bunny has released a sneaker inspired by coffee, and now Easter eggs (and a Croc, but we try not to talk about that ). We can’t even imagine what’s next — that’s refreshing! The Bad Bunny Adidas Forum Low Easter egg is out now, hit up aftermarket sites like StockX or GOAT to pick up a pair. Supreme x Dr. Marten’s 5-Eye Shoe Dr. Marten’s has been having quite a year, thanks to a handful of high-profile collaborations that have other brands putting a fresh spin on classic Doc silhouettes. But none of those even come close to how dope this link-up between the doctor and streetwear giant Supreme is. Dropping in three colorways including tan, black, and our favorite, zebra print, this low-profile hard shoe is elegant without being too stuffy and, while it’s technically not a sneaker, it should pair nicely with the streetwear staples in your wardrobe while offering range if you want to class it up a bit. The Supreme x Dr. Marten’s 5-Eye shoe is set to drop on April 8th for a yet to be announced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Supreme.

Kim Jones x Converse Chuck 70 We’re always down for a redesign of the classic Chuck 70, but we’re especially psyched for this new iteration from designer Kim Jones, aka the current Artistic Director for Dior Men’s and Fendi womenswear. For his take on the iconic silhouette, Jones encased the sneaker in a translucent plastic sleeve and beefed up the midsole for a chunkier, more modern presentation. The full collection drops in either an all-off-white colorway or a simple black and white. The Kim Jones x Converse Chuck 70 collection is set to drop on April 8th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at the Converse webstore. NOAH x Vans 24 LX Inspired by the curb and street skaters of late ‘80s Venice California, this latest collaboration between NOAH and Vans is dripping with Southern California style. Utilizing Vans’ often forgotten 24 LX silhouette, this take features a camouflage upper in hot pink and black or green and white with a rubberized toe for increased durability.

These sneakers are made to take a beating, promising an increased life span for skaters on the roughest streets LA has to offer. The NOAH x Vans 24 LX is set to drop on April 8th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at the NOAH webstore.