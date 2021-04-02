Welcome to our weekly streetwear roundup! This week brings a much stronger offering than last week’s options, with new collections from Supreme, British streetwear label Lazy Oaf, an extensive collection from Union LA and BornxRaised, new offerings for the spring-summer season from Anti Social Social Club, and a small drop by Melody Ehsani. Each collection this week is keeping things seasonally appropriate with mostly light and layer-able offerings. But hey, if you’re looking for some fleece adorned with deeply religious imagery Supreme has got you covered. If you’re looking for sneakers to complete your fit, be sure to hit up our weekly sneaker series after you scan this week’s apparel drops.

Supreme Spring Summer 2021 The Supreme Spring/Summer 2021 release schedule continues this week, which sees Supreme unloading more outerwear, this time on the lighter more spring-appropriate side, as well as long sleeves, graphic t-shirts, sweats, matching nylon pants, and jackets as well as some fresh headwear. Aside from the usual Supreme branded beanies, this week the brand will be unleashing a collaborative set of driving caps with Kangol. But the true highlight of the collection is the stained glass fleece jackets of St. Michael. This is clearly the coolest you’ll ever look repping something you’d see in church. Supreme is also dropping a box of Wheaties because I guess that’s what Supreme considers edgy and funny these days. To us, the joke lands flat. The sixth Supreme Spring Summer 2021 drop is out now and available at the Supreme webstore. Lazy Oaf Summer 2021 Collection A few weeks back we shared the first drop of London label Lazy Oaf’s Summer 2021 collection and this week brings the collection’s second drop of three. This collection is pretty extensive, with 17 individual pieces that feature unisex streetwear staples like bucket hats (wouldn’t be a British brand without bucket hats), and unisex cords, as well as mini skirts, jumpsuits, loose dresses, hoodies, and sweats.

The collection relies heavily on the brand’s daisy-filled and muted pastel aesthetic, so if you’re looking for something not too flashy but still spring-ready, this is your brand. Drop two of the Lazy Oaf Summer collection is available now at the Lazy Oaf webstore.

BornxRaised x Union 30th Anniversary Collection Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Union has linked up with BornxRaised in celebration of the LA brand’s 30th anniversary, delivering a collection of graphic-heavy t-shirts and hoodies adorned with chenille detailing that feel strongly in both brands’ wheelhouses. Highlights from the collection include a patterned dog print shirt as well the Vanity portrait print long sleeve. I couldn’t tell you why BornxRaised and Union have decided to show so much love to Vanity, the Canadian singer-songwriter and Prince side project, but hey, we’re not complaining when it looks this dope! Reminds us of early Supreme graphic portrait prints. The BornxRaised x Union Anniversary Collection is set to drop on April 2nd at the BornxRaised webstore and the Union LA and Tokyo physical stores. Melody Ehsani Wavy One Set View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE MELODY EHSANI SHOP (@melodyehsanishop) LA-based Melody Ehsani is dropping a matching shorts and jacket set that feels tailor-made for spring in Los Angeles. Dubbed the Wavy One set, this ocean-inspired tie-dye set features a modern boxy silhouette, inner-drawstrings, and is made from 100% nylon.