Before we jump into this week’s best sneaker and apparel releases we thought it might be helpful to note that the highly anticipated YEEZY Slides are set to drop tomorrow in three different barf-like colorways. The Slides are one of the most polarizing YEEZY releases of the year and it’s likely you feel one of three ways about them. Either you love them, loathe them, or are completely indifferent. Not much middle ground. I’m in the latter camp personally, but I’m not a “wear slides everywhere!” guy, in general. Anyway, let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker and apparel releases, featuring a sleek pair of Jordans, the only notable YEEZY drop of the week, and fresh Supreme.

Air Jordan 6 DMP The Air Jordan DMP has been due for a refresh for quite some time. First released in 2006 as part of the Defining Moments Pack, the Jordan 6 DMP’s sleek black and gold colorway is meant to pay homage to Jordan’s first championship ring and features a suede upper accented by gold highlights, and midsole lines designed by Tinker Hatfield. A must-have for Jordan-heads! The Air Jordan 6 DMP is set to drop on April 18th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or through Foot Locker. Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Linen YEEZY brand is on a back-and-forth rhythm this season, switching it up between dropping something out there and different, like last week’s 700 V3 Alvah, only to follow up by returning to something familiar and consistent, like this week’s latest “Linen” colorway of the 350 V2. The Linen features soft gray and tans across its prime knit upper for a butter-like appearance that matches Kanye’s Sunday Service aesthetic. A simple spring sneaker that would look great… if only you could go outside while wearing it. The Adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Linen is set to drop on April 18th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively through YEEZY Supply.

Converse GLF Gianno OX Two new iterations of Tyler the Creator’s hiking-inspired Gianno OX are dropping this weekend at END and sees Tyler’s first-ever original silhouette wrapped in a spring-appropriate Parfait Pink or Skylight colorway. Featuring a layered mesh, suede, and leather upper, the Gianno OX sits atop a shock-absorbing EVA midsole with chunky high-traction tread for a design that merges trail hiking and BMX aesthetics for a sneaker as stylistically fluid as the man behind the design. The Converse GLF Gianno OX is set to drop on April 18th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair exclusively through END. Above The Clouds x ASICS Gel-1090 Australian retailer Above The Clouds is putting their spin on the newly revived ASICS Gel-1090 silhouette by giving the sneaker some easy-to-miss modern updates that are obfuscated by the sneaker’s low-key 90’s dad design. Featuring a mesh upper with translucent side-stripe accents, GEL cushioning, and a rubber outsole, this collaboration is dressed in a birch-white colorway and sports dual-branding on the heel and tongue. Above The Cloud’s iteration of the ASICS Gel-1090 are out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair through END.

Casablanca x New Balance 327 We first shouted out this sneaker two weeks ago on SNX DLX but the release date was subsequently delayed and they’ll now be releasing this week. Considering that this is another pretty slow week in terms of fire sneaker releases, talking about Casablanca’s New Balance 327 again will have to do. The two colorways — a green/orange combo and a green-on-green — are sure to be a visual reminder of what the outside world is like, and the elegant design is sure to stay in pristine quality until the summer when you’ll finally be able to rock them in public. Hopefully. The Casablanca x New Balance 327 is set to drop on April 18th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair through New Balance, Casablanca, or END. Supreme Spring Graphic T-Shirt Collection Supreme is keeping things simple with their latest drop of spring-ready graphic t-shirts that sees the label ignoring big-name collaborations for a collection that sticks close to the skatewear brand’s roots. The full collection consists of just seven graphic t-shirts featuring designs that run the gamut from extreme and out there, like the Metallic Dragon and UFO tees, to simple and playful, like the logo and portrait tees. We picked out our favorites from the collection but head over to Supreme’s site to check out the full seven shirt collection in detail. The Supreme Spring Graphic T-Shirt collection is set to drop on April 16th exclusively through the Supreme online store.

UNIQLO UT Evangelion Collection Since Evangelion’s Netflix re-release, the already massively popular anime has scooped up a fresh new crop of fans and UNIQLO is wisely capitalizing on the series’ resurgence in the cultural zeitgeist with their latest graphic t-shirt collection. If what draws you to Evangelion is the characters, you’ll be slightly disappointed with this collection which puts more emphasis on the giant mech-suits and alien-like angels that are responsible for all the action in the series. Each t-shirt in the collection features a back and front design and utilizes Uniqlo’s classic t-shirt and pocket t-shirt framework for a simple and small eight shirt collection. The UNIQLO Evangelion T-Shirt Collection is set to drop on April 17th. Shop the collection exclusively through the Japanese UNIQLO webstore. Palace Spring 2020 Drop 10 Palace’s Spring 2020 release schedule is starting to feel pretty grueling. This may be a result of the coronavirus lockdowns bringing the spring season to a crawl, but at this point, we’d rather Palace just drop the whole collection rather than drip-feeding us their Spring looks on a weekly basis. This is likely the last time we’ll cover a Palace drop this season, as some of their fits just aren’t making sense for the weather anymore.