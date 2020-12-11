In anticipation of the upcoming third entry of Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon project, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, Cudi surprise-announced his latest collaboration with Adidas to the internet last night and dominated late-night Twitter sneaker discourse. The new collab, an original sneaker silhouette known as the Vadawam 326, follows Cudi and the Three Stripes’ Bill & Ted Artillery Hi drop from last month. This time, the team has put together a mid-rise silhouette that (unsurprisingly) looks fit for a futuristic runway.

The Vadawam sports an upper of overlayed premium leather, with mid-foot windows, hairy suede accents, wide-spaced laces, and a trio of alternating straps. If Elon Musk tries to put these on a future SpaceX astronaut no one will be shocked. Trefoil branding at the tongue and the Cudi x Adidas insignia on the heel complete the design, which sits on a Torsion cushioned heel for added comfort.

The Vadawam was named for Cudi’s daughter and features a digital print “326” embellishment on the sneaker’s outer collar, a reference to Vama’s month and day of birth. It’ll drop in two colorways, a White/ Ecru Tint, Easy Yellow iteration, and a Core Black/ Night Grey/ Solar Pink makeup.

The sneakers are scheduled to land from orbit on December 17th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or select Adidas retailers like Foot Locker on December 17th.