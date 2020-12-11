Adidas
Kid Cudi’s Latest Original Adidas Sneaker Silhouette Has Heavy Moon Man Vibes

In anticipation of the upcoming third entry of Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon project, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, Cudi surprise-announced his latest collaboration with Adidas to the internet last night and dominated late-night Twitter sneaker discourse. The new collab, an original sneaker silhouette known as the Vadawam 326, follows Cudi and the Three Stripes’ Bill & Ted Artillery Hi drop from last month. This time, the team has put together a mid-rise silhouette that (unsurprisingly) looks fit for a futuristic runway.

The Vadawam sports an upper of overlayed premium leather, with mid-foot windows, hairy suede accents, wide-spaced laces, and a trio of alternating straps. If Elon Musk tries to put these on a future SpaceX astronaut no one will be shocked. Trefoil branding at the tongue and the Cudi x Adidas insignia on the heel complete the design, which sits on a Torsion cushioned heel for added comfort.

The Vadawam was named for Cudi’s daughter and features a digital print “326” embellishment on the sneaker’s outer collar, a reference to Vama’s month and day of birth. It’ll drop in two colorways, a White/ Ecru Tint, Easy Yellow iteration, and a Core Black/ Night Grey/ Solar Pink makeup.

The sneakers are scheduled to land from orbit on December 17th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or select Adidas retailers like Foot Locker on December 17th.

