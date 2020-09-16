Now that we’re far from Labor Day and the only thing standing between now and Halloween is, well, nothing, things are finally starting to pick up in the world of sneakers and apparel. This week brings two new Yeezys, a link-up between Converse and Brixton-designer Samuel Ross’ A-Cold-Wall, and a new sneaker brand makes its SNX DLX debut. On the apparel end, we have season-appropriate collections from Supreme, Teddy Fresh, and Palace, which have all settled into collections that (finally) don’t include any summer basics, unless of course, you consider shorts summer clothes and not pandemic-era workwear. Here are the week’s best sneaker and apparel releases, but before diving in, remember that we’re almost at year’s end, so if you’ve been playing it safe waiting until brands start unloading their best products — that moment is now!

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 Pepper/Pepper RF Kanye West is at his most endearing when he is making weird as hell alien shoes instead of the hundreds of other things he gets up to in a single week. This week, Ye will drop two versions of Yeezy Supply’s weirdest silhouette the 380 in reflective and non-reflective iterations. The new colorway, Pepper — which makes us question whether Kanye has ever actually seen pepper — features a tan and beige upper and sits atop a smokey grey BOOST midsole. The Adidas YEEZY Boost 380 is set to drop on September 18th in the Pepper iteration, and September 19th for the reflective addition. The sneakers will retail for $230 and $250 respectively. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or through Yeezy Supply. A-Cold-Wall x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged/ERX When A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross linked up for a collaboration with Converse, he didn’t simply slap his label name on an already classic silhouette, he tried to reimagine a classic. “One of my earliest memories of Converse is owning a pair of navy All-Stars at age 14,” said Ross in a press release on the collaboration, “I was traveling to the Caribbean a lot and took those shoes on numerous hikes and across mountain trails… the experience of my childhood affected this idea of changing the All-Star into something that is more hard-wearing.” The result is the Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged — a visibly utilitarian iteration of the Chuck Taylor that boasts tougher construction, increased foot stability, and water-resistant mudguards — it’s a Chuck Taylor for the trail! Ross also gave the ERX a refresh, adding textured suede, debossed detailing, and a rugged earthy colorway. The A-Cold-Wall x Converse collection dropped at the A-Cold-Wall webstore on September 14th and will receive a wider release at the Converse webstore on Septeber 17th. The Chuck Taylors retail for $140 and the ERX retails for $160.

Cariuma CATIBA Skate Pro Making their SNX DLX debut, Brazil-based label Cariuma’s CATIBA Skate Pro is a performance-based skate shoe that is sustainably produced. Developed in partnership with pro skaters like Steve Berra, the CATIBA Skate Pro was built to weather the thrashing of street skating and is made from premium natural materials like raw rubber for a slip-resistant sole, organic cotton triple stitched for extra durability, premium responsibly sourced suede, and a Mamona oil cork-based insole that provides better shock absorption. With an eye toward sustainability, we’re loving this balance of sustainability and performance that Cariuma has going for them in the CATIBA Skate Pro. The Cariuma Skate Pro is out now for a retail price of $89. Pick up a pair at the Cariuma webstore. Nike Dunk High Spartan Green We’re not sure if we’re just burned out in a year that has been packed with must-own Nike Dunk Lows, but this pair of Spartan Green high top Dunks is speaking to us this week. Inspired in part by the Michigan State Spartans, this colorway features a full-grain leather upper with a mesh tongue and classic vintage-inspired tooling, resulting in a super clean eye-catching pair of one of Nike’s greatest silhouettes. The Nike Dunk High Spartan Greens are set to drop on September 18th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app, the shoes drop at 7:00 AM.