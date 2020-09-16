Now that we’re far from Labor Day and the only thing standing between now and Halloween is, well, nothing, things are finally starting to pick up in the world of sneakers and apparel. This week brings two new Yeezys, a link-up between Converse and Brixton-designer Samuel Ross’ A-Cold-Wall, and a new sneaker brand makes its SNX DLX debut. On the apparel end, we have season-appropriate collections from Supreme, Teddy Fresh, and Palace, which have all settled into collections that (finally) don’t include any summer basics, unless of course, you consider shorts summer clothes and not pandemic-era workwear.
Here are the week’s best sneaker and apparel releases, but before diving in, remember that we’re almost at year’s end, so if you’ve been playing it safe waiting until brands start unloading their best products — that moment is now!
Adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 Pepper/Pepper RF
Kanye West is at his most endearing when he is making weird as hell alien shoes instead of the hundreds of other things he gets up to in a single week. This week, Ye will drop two versions of Yeezy Supply’s weirdest silhouette the 380 in reflective and non-reflective iterations.
The new colorway, Pepper — which makes us question whether Kanye has ever actually seen pepper — features a tan and beige upper and sits atop a smokey grey BOOST midsole.
The Adidas YEEZY Boost 380 is set to drop on September 18th in the Pepper iteration, and September 19th for the reflective addition. The sneakers will retail for $230 and $250 respectively. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or through Yeezy Supply.
A-Cold-Wall x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged/ERX
When A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross linked up for a collaboration with Converse, he didn’t simply slap his label name on an already classic silhouette, he tried to reimagine a classic.
“One of my earliest memories of Converse is owning a pair of navy All-Stars at age 14,” said Ross in a press release on the collaboration, “I was traveling to the Caribbean a lot and took those shoes on numerous hikes and across mountain trails… the experience of my childhood affected this idea of changing the All-Star into something that is more hard-wearing.”
The result is the Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged — a visibly utilitarian iteration of the Chuck Taylor that boasts tougher construction, increased foot stability, and water-resistant mudguards — it’s a Chuck Taylor for the trail! Ross also gave the ERX a refresh, adding textured suede, debossed detailing, and a rugged earthy colorway.
The A-Cold-Wall x Converse collection dropped at the A-Cold-Wall webstore on September 14th and will receive a wider release at the Converse webstore on Septeber 17th. The Chuck Taylors retail for $140 and the ERX retails for $160.
Cariuma CATIBA Skate Pro
Making their SNX DLX debut, Brazil-based label Cariuma’s CATIBA Skate Pro is a performance-based skate shoe that is sustainably produced. Developed in partnership with pro skaters like Steve Berra, the CATIBA Skate Pro was built to weather the thrashing of street skating and is made from premium natural materials like raw rubber for a slip-resistant sole, organic cotton triple stitched for extra durability, premium responsibly sourced suede, and a Mamona oil cork-based insole that provides better shock absorption.
With an eye toward sustainability, we’re loving this balance of sustainability and performance that Cariuma has going for them in the CATIBA Skate Pro.
The Cariuma Skate Pro is out now for a retail price of $89. Pick up a pair at the Cariuma webstore.
Nike Dunk High Spartan Green
We’re not sure if we’re just burned out in a year that has been packed with must-own Nike Dunk Lows, but this pair of Spartan Green high top Dunks is speaking to us this week. Inspired in part by the Michigan State Spartans, this colorway features a full-grain leather upper with a mesh tongue and classic vintage-inspired tooling, resulting in a super clean eye-catching pair of one of Nike’s greatest silhouettes.
The Nike Dunk High Spartan Greens are set to drop on September 18th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app, the shoes drop at 7:00 AM.
Fragment Design x Nike Air Jordan 3
Designed by Fragment label head Hiroshi Fujiwara, this iteration of the Air Jordan 3 features a smoothed out Orca-colored upper, offering a flatter take on the usual Jordan 3 design. Other changes include a printed SKU on the midsole and Fragment branding on the heel overlayed by a translucent Jumpman logo.
It’s a minimalist take on a classic and it really works to show the perfection that is the Jordan 3 silhouette, one of Tinker Hatfield’s finest.
The Fragment Design x Nike Air Jordan 3 is set to drop on September 17th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.
Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Fall/Winter 2020 Collection
Supreme®/Yohji Yamamoto®. 09/17/2020 Yohji Yamamoto is one of the most influential fashion designers living and working today. A master craftsman with a rebellious spirit, Yohji’s transformative impact is felt far beyond the runway. Over nearly 50 years, he has fundamentally changed how people dress in their everyday lives. In an era otherwise dominated by hyper-feminine, form-fitting glamour, Yohji blazed a new path forward with masterful draping and playful androgyny. His protective, loose and exaggerated shapes – rendered in all-black, and with durable fabrics – disrupted conventional wisdom about the possibilities of modern clothing, and earned him a fiercely dedicated global following. Yohji continues to break barriers between catwalk and street, luxury and sport, tradition and the avant-garde. Supreme has worked with Yohji Yamamoto on a collection for 2020. The collection features a Leather Work Jacket, Down Jacket, Parka, Wool Suit, Sweater, Shirt, Hooded Sweatshirt, Crewneck, five T-Shirts and a Beanie. The collection features original artwork by Chito, Peter Saville and Yuuka Asakura. Available September 17th. Available in Japan September 19th.
Supreme is killing it so far this fall season and this collaborative collection with legendary Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto is one of Supreme’s cooler link-ups this year after some high profile collaborations with Levi, Nike, and the other usual suspects.
The collection consists of season staples like down jackets, parkas, hoodies, and crewnecks but features a few surprises like the wool suit or the leatherwork jacket, with a few pieces featuring spray-painted graphics courtesy of Sancheeto, imagery from Peter Saville, and art by Yuuka Asakura.
This is the sort of high-art collaboration that made Supreme cool in the first place, so we’re happy to see them close out the year with some callbacks to their roots.
The Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto FW2020 collection is set to drop on September 17th. Shop the looks at the Supreme online store.
Teddy Fresh September Collection
Teddy Fresh is delivering a new collection of autumn essentials this Thursday, including the sketchbook-inspired “Meadows Tee,” featuring drawings by label designer Hila Klein. Rounding out the collection is a teddy-lined jacket, shorts, and a moody turquoise and black striped t-shirt.
The Teddy Fresh September Collection is set to drop at 10 am PST on Thursday, September 17th. Shop the looks at the Teddy Fresh Webstore.
Palace x Happy Mondays Fall 2020 Capsule
This week, Palace will debut a Madchester Baggy-inspired capsule collection made in collaboration with late ’80s legends The Happy Mondays. Does anyone reading this article even know what Madchester is? For those not in the know, imagine a super British mix of funk music, house music, and ‘60s psychedelia, and you’ve got Madchester! If that sounds unconvincing, just give The Stone Roses “Fools Gold” a listen.
A link-up between Palace and Happy Mondays makes sense, as the former’s aesthetic is almost entirely influenced by early ’90s UK and skate culture — looks influenced by bands like The Happy Mondays. The collection consists of button-up-shirts, graphic tees, all-over-print Harrington Jackets, and of course, bucket hats. Because nothing says “UK rave” like a bucket hat.
The Palace x Happy Mondays Fall 2020 capsule collection is set to drop as part of Palace’s Week 7 drop on September 18th. Shop the looks at the Palace webstore.