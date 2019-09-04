The Best New Streetwear And Sneaker Launches — Starring A Travis Scott Surprise Drop

Adidas/NOAH/Uproxx

Welcome to SNX DLX , a new and expanded version of our weekly sneaker column. Instead of sacrificing careful curation for a long list of every sneaker hitting the market, we’ve decided to expand the scope of SNX to include the best new apparel collections and any other drops that you need to know about. We’re talking snapbacks to socks to sneakers and everything in between.

For now, we’re still feeling out how best to put together SNX DLX — so expect some changes to the format over the next few weeks. In terms of what’s dropping this week, it’s looking rather expensive, so don’t get too excited. Two Yeezy drops, a Supreme Nike Collaboration, and a fresh apparel drop from Palace will have any streetwear aficionado’s bank account in full crisis mode.

Let’s get into it. Here are all the best sneaker and clothing drops out this week.

SHOES — Nike Air Max 720 x OBJ Young King Of The People

Nike

Nike and Odell Beckham Jr. have linked up for the dual-branded Young King Of The People Air Max 720. Taking inspiration from the sand dunes of Egypt, the latest OBJ collab infuses ‘90s Nike football style with OBJ’s personal favorite Air Max Design elements.

Featuring a heavy-layered mesh and suede upper, the Young King Of The People sports a cork insole and hieroglyphic inspired Nike branding across the heel atop an Air Make 720 outsole. It’s much more subtle than OBJ’s previous Young King Of The Drip colorway which, with its wild drip-color design, proved divisive amongst OBJ super fans.

The Nike Air Max 720 x OBJ Young King of the People is set to drop on September 8th and will retail for $200. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store.