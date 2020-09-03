With the 30th Anniversary of the Air Max 90s, the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan 11, and the 40th anniversary Empire Strikes Back Adidas series, 2020 has been one hell of a year for anniversary sneaker collections, and now PUMA is adding one more to the list with their Super Mario 64 inspired RS-Dreamer. Made as part of Nintendo’s 35th-anniversary celebration of the Mario franchise, the J-Cole signature shoe pretty much looks like Mario in sneaker form.

While we have to admit that we’re a little disappointed in the lack of denim — a missed opportunity on PUMA’s part. We’re absolutely shocked that this is pretty tastefully done. The Super Mario branding on the tongue doesn’t feel at all intrusive, and the midsole gradient detailing and mixed suede and mesh upper subtlely suggest the iconography of Mario, rather than hit you over the head with Nintendo imagery. We could totally see Seinfeld rocking a pair of these in an episode of Comedians in Cars if he didn’t always opt for Nikes.

Despite the cross-brand promotion, the RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 is still built with performance in mind and features a disruptive cord lacing system, giving the wearer a snug and highly responsive fit that is complemented by the RS-Foam heel and ProFoam midsole which provide comfortability and maximum energy return on the court.

The RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 is set to make an on-court appearance soon in both the NBA and WNBA. Though, we’re in luck as it will hit retailers much sooner. The PUMA RS-Dreamer is set to drop on September 4th for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair at PUMA, Footlocker, and select PUMA retailers.