Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. In a continuation of the last couple of weeks, this time around we’ve got another short and sweet list. Those of you who are hungry for super-hyped drops that crash the servers of your favorite brands, hold out just a little longer because this month will bring us new Salehe Bembury New Balances, Gundam Wing inspired Nikes, Patrick Mahones’ psychedelic Adidas, and all of the must-cop Halloween drops — which are sure to cause some hype in sneakerhead circles. We’re just not quite there yet. We might be stuck in the slow crawl of fall releases, but this week isn’t without its notable drops — new WMNS-exclusive Jordans, a Patta and Nike linkup, and Pharrell’s latest are just some of the exciting drops we have this time around. So let’s dive into this week’s best footwear drops.

New Balance 327 Varsity Green No other brand this year has been able to compete with the giants that are Nike and Adidas like New Balance. Thanks to a few high-profile collaborations via Casablanca and Salehe Bembury, 2021 saw people as hyped on New Balances as they are on new Jordans. We love to see that, and this week NB dropped a new Varsity Green colorway of their classic 327 silhouette that clearly takes inspiration from the Casablanca collaborations. We don’t usually see notable designs coming out of New Balance proper, they generally rely on collaborators to take their designs to the next level, so it’s refreshing to see something so strong drop with a price tag just under $100. A sneaker for under $100 that is actually fashionable? That’s a no-brainer pick-up. The New Balance 327 Varsity Green is out now for a retail price of $99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Air Jordan 5 Bluebird Alright, it’s settled. This year Nike dropped more dope WMNS-exclusive colorways than they did for the men probably for the first time in the footwear giant’s history. It’s. About. Time. Featuring a powder blue suede upper, clear netting at the quarter panel, and an embroidered blue Jumpman against a reflective silver tongue with a matching Sharktooth, the Jordan 5 Bluebird is absolute eye candy and is tied with the Oreo as the best Jordan 5 colorway to drop this year. The Nike Air Jordan 5 Bluebird is set to drop on October 7th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at the Nike SNKRS app or via aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Dunk High Championship Navy (Midnight Navy) This week brings Dunk fans a piece of the sneaker’s history with this refresh of one of the silhouette’s original colorways from 1985. The Championship Navy, which was known simply as Midnight Navy back then, you know, in case the shoe failed, features an all-leather upper dyed in navy blue over a bright white leather base. Rounding out that design is a vintage woven tag and a padded nylon tongue. The Nike Dunk High Championship Navy is set to drop on October 8th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or on the aftermarket at GOAT. Patta Nike Air Max 1 Monarch Amsterdam-based streetwear brand Patta has linked up with Nike once again for a new take on the Air Max 1, which according to Patta, is apparently Amsterdam’s signature shoe.

This is the brand’s fifth Air Max 1 design, and this time around Patta has attempted to transform the look of the Air Max 1, giving the sneaker a wavy mudguard — a subtle nod to the Air Max 97 — in earthy Monarch tones over a leather and nylon upper. The sneaker was also given the double Swoosh treatments with an embroidered white Swoosh at the forefoot as well as a more traditional Swoosh along the base. It looks great! The Patta Nike Air Max 1 Monarch is set to drop on October 8th for a retail price of $185.55. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Patta webstore.

Nike LDWaffle x Sacai x CLOT Cool Grey While the fall season has been pretty slow up until this week, Sacai and CLOT have been keeping the excitement high by steadily dropping new iterations of the Nike LDWaffle. This week brings us a Cool Grey take on the shoe that features a no-sew fused mesh upper over a speckled midsole with a reflective swoosh. That no-sew single-piece approach to this sneaker keeps it looking sleek, tight, and fresh which contrasts against the sneaker’s typical layered design. The Nike LDWaffle x Sacai x CLOT Cool Grey is set to drop on October 9th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Humanrace Sichona Shoes Pharrell is probably the only rapper-turned-sneaker designer that doesn’t garner the same levels of insane hype as people like Kanye West, Bad Bunny, or Travis Scott, but he’s been putting out a consistently solid output with Adidas, and this week brings his newest silhouette, the Humanrace Sichona.

The annoyingly named sneaker (“shoes” is in the name, why Pharrell?) features a flexible seamless Primeknit upper made with Adidas’ new Futurenatural technology, which promises a more comfortable fit, and drops in two colorways, a red-toned mix of Collegiate Burgundy and Screaming Pink, or a Royal Blue and Easy Coral make up. The Adidas Humanrace Sichona Shoes are set to drop on October 9th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app.