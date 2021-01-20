Welcome to another edition of SNX DLX! This go around Nike, Adidas, and New Balance snagged all the spots in our top five. But the week had a considerable number of drops and it was a bit hard to narrow it down, so we’d like to take this time to mention a few more notable sneakers that we couldn’t fit in. First up, Dr. Martens is launching a collection of 1460 and 1461 boots featuring the art of Keith Haring. TITAN will release more stock from their Air Jordan 23 and 35s. And SBTG and Limited EDT are linking up with ASICS for a monsoon-inspired take on the GEL-Lyte III. On the apparel end, we’ve got fresh looks from RHUDE, Wood Wood, and LaRayia’s Bodega. So let’s stop talking about it and just be about it.

Nike SB Dunk Low Street Hawker We’re still in the first month of the year and Nike is already getting weird with the Dunk by dropping this asymmetrical pair inspired by Chinese street food. Yup, you read that right, the upper of this sneaker features watercolor graphics of over half a dozen different Chinese dishes, and while that sounds a little out there, it really doesn’t look that bad. I want to say I can clearly see what appears to be a noodle but from what I can tell, the food is pretty indistinguishable. regardless, the Dunk is solidifying itself as Nike’s favorite playground for their most bizarre ideas. We’re with it. The Nike SNKRS app is set to drop this one on January 22nd for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers. Air Jordan 4 Starfish Easily the best WMNS-exclusive Air Jordan 4 since Abloh’s last Off-White rendition, the Starfish looks to the great beyond for inspiration, delivering a spacesuit-inspired upper of black metallic mesh adorned with grey and black TPU heel tabs and wings for an extra futuristic vibe. Beneath the mesh lurks a vibrant shade of Starfish orange, which is complemented by matching accenting work and the jump man logo on the tongue.

Unlike Abloh’s Off-White AJ4, the Starfish will drop in an extended size run, widening the audience of who will be able to cop this pair. The Nike Air Jordan 4 Starfish is set to drop on January 22nd via the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Sun The announcement of this sneaker straight up made us triple-take. Could this colorful sneaker before our eyes actually be an official pair of Yeezys? Triple black, sure, BRED, definitely, a bunch of indistinguishable earth-toned colors that sort of resemble vomit? All the time. But teal, yellow, and orange? We’ve never seen a Yeezy this colorful. I gotta say, this is probably going to be my release of the week. If this is an indication of what we can expect from Yeezy Brand in 2021, Ye is about to have a hell of a year in footwear. Although, I’d be lying if I said another part of my brain says this colorway looks kind of like mustard and special sauce, which still sort of looks like vomit so maybe this isn’t as new as I think. I’m torn. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Sun is set to drop on January 23rd for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or via Yeezy Supply. Nike Dunk High x Notre Midnight Navy This sick pair of Midnight Navy high-top Dunks sees Nike tapping Chicago-based retailer Notre for a special makeup that reps the Windy City proudly. Featuring a mix of shaggy suede and leather in shades of midnight navy and sky grey, this Dunk utilizes triple stitching, asymmetrical color blocking, and uses a natural finishing process that gives each pair its own unique color variance. Notre branding is proudly displayed on the left sneaker’s tongue, giving the presentation an appealing skewed look. The Nike Dunk High x Notre in Midnight Navy is set to drop on January 23rd for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Patta x New Balance 991 New Balance has linked up with Dutch streetwear brand Patta once again for a new dusty pink take on the 991 silhouette. Featuring a breathable mesh upper with pig suede and leather overlays, the Patta 991 sports dual branding on the lateral heel and sits atop an ABZORB sole for added comfort. The sneaker will see a wider release next week but is dropping initially via Patta along with an apparel collection. The Patta x New Balance 991 is set to drop on January 22nd for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively via the Patta webstore. RHUDE Autumn Winter 2021 It feels like the Los Angeles-based label RHUDE is always evolving. What started as a t-shirt brand, blossomed into a full menswear collection that rode the line between luxury and streetwear, creating something altogether new, made a surprising pivot to furniture, and is now kicking off 2021 with a ‘90s inspired men and womenswear collection made in partnership with McLaren Racing.