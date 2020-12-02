Now that we’re officially in December, we’re feeling a tad nostalgic as we realize that there are only a few SNX DLXs left in this calendar year. 2020 has been one hell of a year for sneaker releases. We started this fresh decade strong and our favorite brands are finishing this trip around the sun with a lot of fire. This week brings a refresh of the Yeezy 350 BREDs, a new take on the Adidas Gazelle by New York streetwear label NOAH, and quite possibly one of the most hyped Nike Dunk releases in a year full of hyped Nike Dunk releases. How Nike keeps operating at this high a level week to week, we’ll never know (yes we do, it’s deep pockets). Regardless, we thank them for keeping us stylish all of 2020 and into 2021. Let’s dive into the best sneaker and apparel releases of the week in one of this year’s final editions of SNX DLX.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 BRED The Nike-inspired BRED 350 V2 is one of Yeezy Brand’s most coveted colorways and now, three years after its debut, it’s finally getting an official refresh. All the details from the 2017 release are here again, including the “SPLY-350” branding in place of the now-standard monofilament patch. If you missed out on that Adidas Star Wars collection, this is a much better option to pick up if you want a sneaker that recalls Darth Vader without veering into kitsch. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 BRED is set to drop on December 5th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or at Yeezy Supply. NOAH x Adidas Gazelle Collection New York-based streetwear label NOAH has linked up with Adidas for a dope two-sneaker collection, utilizing Adidas’ Gazelle silhouette. The pack is dropping in two wild colorways including a cheetah print iteration with long strands of pony hair and an orange duck camo colorway with a rugged canvas upper. Both pairs feature NOAH branding on the three-stripes and heel tab, with contrasting white leather detailing. The NOAH x Adidas Gazelle Collection is set to drop on December 3rd for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at NOAH or the Adidas webstore.

FRAME x Nike SB Dunk Low Habibi Quite possibly the most hyped release of the entire week, this Nike SB Dunk drop comes out of Dubai’s famed FRAME skate shop and features a UAE flag-inspired colorway with double swooshes, thick braided laces, and a double tongue. The Habibi, Arabic for “my love,” was designed to be a celebration of skate culture, Dubai, and the Nike Dunk itself, and considering it looks this fresh, we’d say FRAME nailed the concept. The Habibi is being released via a raffle on the FRAME website today, with winners announced via email. A global release will follow at select skate shops and via the Nike SNKRS app on December 5th. The FRAME x Nike SB Dunk Low Habibi is set to drop on December 2nd for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair exclusively at FRAME Skate today or at select skate shops and the Nike SNKRS app on December 5th. New Balance 550 Collection New Balance’s ‘80s era 550 silhouette is experiencing a bit of a renaissance, so it comes as welcome news that the brand dropped two new colorways of the sneaker this week. The colorways are fairly standard, with a blue and white and red and white iteration, both featuring a premium leather uppers with black accent work. While they’re not flashy, they serve as an important iteration of a sneaker that is just getting itself off the ground after fading into obscurity. The New Balance 550 Collection is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Patta x Reebok Club C I’m admittedly a sucker for Reebok’s Club C silhouette, especially when they drop in the classic green on white colorway, and this iteration by Amsterdam-based Patta is simply beautiful. Featuring a full-grain leather upper in pure white, the Reebok branding on this sneaker is swapped out for Patta with the Union Jack is replaced with Marcus Garvey’s Pan-African flag, resulting in a subtly redesigned play on the OG. Part of the proceeds from each sneaker will be donated to The Black Archives in Amsterdam, The Good Neighborhood Collective in Milan, and the Sistah Space in London, depending on whether you pick up the shoes from Patta stores in Amsterdam, Milan, or London. The Patta x Reebok Club C is set to drop on December 5th for a yet to be announced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Patta. Teddy Fresh December Drop Los Angeles based streetwear brand Teddy Fresh has just dropped a huge collection of new looks for the month of December. This winter-focused collection features fresh takes on that signature pastel and color block Teddy Fresh aesthetic, with highlights that include a Gingham hoodie, a Cream colored Sherpa, cords, and a colorful patchwork jacket.

The collection is a little more understated and subtle than what we’re used to from Teddy Fresh, but it shows a nice refinement for the brand and is their strongest winter release to date. The Teddy Fresh December drop is live now, shop the new looks at the Teddy Fresh webstore.