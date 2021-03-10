Welcome to SNX DLX! We’ve got a pretty light week this time around, with Nike and Adidas landing almost every spot on our weekly list and few worthwhile offerings from the other brands. That sounds grimmer than the reality, though, because if you like the Nike SB Dunks, this is very much your week. Three high-top SB Dunks and a low in one week sets a new SNX record. We’ve never quadruple-dipped on a single silhouette — leave it to the SB Dunk to pull it off. Elsewhere on the list, we’ve got the latest Yeezys, new Suicoke sandals, and a new addition to the Adidas 4D lineage. If you’re not about the Nike Dunk, you’ll be glad to hear the silhouette will be taking a break for the next couple of weeks with some truly exciting sneakers set to drop from New Balance, Nike, Jordan, and Adidas next week and into spring. Let’s dive in!

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 Cream The Yeezy 350 may be the world’s most popular sneaker these days, but the Yeezy 700 will go down as the brand’s most beloved and respected silhouette, mark our words. This week a V2 iteration of the silhouette will drop in a clean Cream colorway. Featuring an upper of rolled knit and suede with nubuck leather overlays, the 700 V2 is dressed in an off-white and pale grey colorway and sits atop a full-length Boost unit. The shoe features a grippy rubber outsole with a herringbone traction pattern. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Cream is set to drop on March 12th for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair at GOAT. Nike Dunk High Barley Green This minty pair of Dunks was released as part of Nike’s NBA All-Star Weekend collection and features glossy black overlays on a barely green upper. The overlays have a zig-zag, almost zebra-like patterning on them, which is shared on the shoe’s wraparound swoosh. Rounding out the design is matching barley green laces and official NBA All-Star Indianapolis branding. If you’re thinking to yourself, “wasn’t the game in Atlanta?” you’re not wrong. This means Nike had this ready for us well before the game was moved. But when sneakers look this good, we can easily overlook the error. If anything, this makes the pair even more interesting. The Nike Dunk High Barley Green is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Asphalt Gold or StockX.

Nike Dunk High Orange Blaze/Syracuse Also known as the “Syracuse” this Orange Blaze hightop Dunk is a refresh of a coveted 1985 colorway and drops in a full-size run today. Note to Nike — make all of your releases full-size runs! The Orange Blaze, or Syracuse if you’ve got school spirit, features a leather upper with vibrant orange material overlays. Wearing these are like rocking highlighters on your feet, no one is going to not notice your kicks. This is good because we’re getting closer and closer to a world where we can actually show off the fits we’ve been collecting all pandemic long. The Nike Dunk High Syracuse are set to drop today for a retail price of $110. They’re likely clean sold out at Nike SNKRS, pick up a pair at Foot Locker or StockX. Nice Kicks x Adidas Ultra4D Have a Nice Day We mentioned this a few months back but we’re going to reiterate — Adidas 4D sneakers are getting doper by the day. Okay, we didn’t quite put it that way, but we’re loving the direction Adidas’ future-tech kicks have been heading in since the tech that makes the shoes so expensive has gotten cheaper. For this iteration, Adidas called on the talents of San Francisco retailer Nick Kicks, who supplied a Haight Ashbury hippie-inspired psychedelic dye pattern printed on the 4D’s eco-friendly upper. The midsole graphic is printed with light and oxygen, resulting in a less wasteful printing process and the whole thing sits on that distinct 4D webbed sole. The Nice Kicks x Adidas Ultra4D Have a Nice Day is set to drop on March 12th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair exclusively at Nice Kicks.

Dr. Martens Suicoke Sandal Collection If you’re on the hunt for some new sandals for the spring season but everything you’re finding isn’t… I don’t know… tough enough? Dr. Martens has got your back. The iconic brand has linked up with the Japanese label Suicoke for two reworked versions of the brand’s Boak and Depa silhouettes. They pretty much look exactly what you’d imagine a Dr. Martens sandal would look like, with that distinct punk rock aesthetic the brand is known for — now in sandal form! The collection combines Suicoke’s footbed with Dr. Marten’s Lorsan outsole. It’s kind of funny but at the same time, incredibly stylish. If the formless alien-like sandals that are en vogue right now are a bit of a turn-off for you, this sandal is for you. The Dr. Martens x Suicoke Sandal collection is set to drop on March 13th. Pick up a pair at the Suicoke and Dr. Martens web stores. Nike SB Dunk High x Carpet Company Royal Pulse This high-top Dunk made in collaboration with Baltimore-based skate brand Carpet Company is probably the week’s most hyped drop. Featuring a white leather upper with semi-translucent screen printing-inspired blue overlays, and a tearaway fabric that reveals some unique Carpet Company graphics and a deconstructed (literally) aesthetic as you abuse them. We know they are meant to be skated in, but the Royal Pulse just looks so perfect in its un-distressed state that you’re going to want to keep them pristine for as long as possible. The Nike SB Dunk High x Carpet Company Royal Pulse is set to drop on March 12th for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via Nike SNKRS or select independent skate shops like Berric’s Canteen and Carpet Company.