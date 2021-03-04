Welcome to SNX DLX — first-timers, we know why you’re here. Yup, we got links for the ultra hyped-up release of the Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows. But we’ve also got seven other sneakers that are equally worthy of your time. They may not all be as coveted as that iconic starry colorway that recalls the legendary Supreme Dunk Highs, but some of them certainly are. This week we’ve got fresh Jordans, four colorways of the new Adidas cycle-specific Velosamba silhouette, the newest collaboration from Kanye West and legendary designer Steven Smith, and some of the dopest Nike Dunks to drop all year. Since this is a big week we don’t want to waste any time addressing what didn’t make the cut this week, so without further ado let’s dive into this week’s eight best sneaker drops.

Adidas Velosamba Adidas’ Samba silhouette is one of the three stripes brand’s best and now it’s been reimagined with city cycling in mind, bring the shoe even closer to its European roots. The Velosamba, as it’s being called, features a stiff recycled nylon insole board that is designed to help with pedal control, a two-bolt cleat outsole cut-out for easy bike clipping, and features reflective detailing on the three stripes to increase nighttime visibility. Together with its four colorways of off-white, black, yellow, and navy blue, and rider-centric tech, the Velosamba is a great looking and highly functional sneaker. We’d love the OG Samba to get a similar colorway refresh! The Adidas Velosamba is available now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair at the Adidas UK webstore. Supreme Nike SB Dunk Low Collection This is easily the most hyped release of the week, do not beat yourself up if you’re not able to cop a pair of these Supreme SB Dunk lows. Prepare to take the L, a lot of us will. With a star-spangled design that recalls Supreme’s SB Dunk High from 2003, this low top version of the famous design is dropping in four different colorways, green on white, blue on white, black on white, and brown on white, and you can expect all four to sell out instantly.

The Supreme SB Dunk low features a premium leather upper with embossed faux-crocodile skin overlays, dual branding, and sits atop a Zoom Air unit. Cross your fingers and pray to the sneaker gods you score a pair. The Supreme Nike Sb Dunk Low collection is set to drop on March 4th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair at Supreme, StockX, or other aftermarket sites.

Nike Dunk Low City Market The colorful City Market iteration of the Nike Dunk Low features a loud set of graphics that combine Nike’s Blue Ribbon Sports heritage, industrial rice and coffee bags, and bodega grocery bags. It’s a weird hodgepodge of designs, but it works in some strange way. Notable details include the transparent wraparound swoosh, tongue and heel tags, and the thick rope laces. The Nike Dunk Low City Market is set to drop on March 4th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk High Dark Curry We called it weeks ago, 2021 is the year of the Dunk Highs! This colorway is a thing of beauty, featuring an upper of mixed smooth and distressed suede draped in a velvet brown and dark curry colorway with a contrasting white midsole and off-white outsole. There isn’t much else we can say about this great design, the tones are so rich — it’s nearly perfect in our eyes. The Nike Dunk High Dark Curry is set to drop on March 5th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 University Blue It’s truly cruel that such a coveted colorway of the Jordan I would be dropping in the very same week as those Supreme Dunks, but this seems to be Nike’s strategy this year — overload us with their best colorways on a week-to-week basis. This Jordan I features a clean University Blue leather upper with contrasting white paneling, as well as a full leather ankle, heel, toe, and outsole. It’s great to see such a legendary colorway on an equally iconic silhouette constructed with this kind of care and detail. A victory lap for Nike this week. The Air Jordan 1 University Blue is set to drop on March 6th. Pick up a pair at GOAT. Yeezy 450 Cloud White For the Yeezy 450, Ye sought out the talents of the father of dad shoes, Steven Smith, who helped create this futuristic design that looks more like some alien foot than it does a sneaker. Still, we appreciate Yeezy and Smith for attempting to push sneaker design into the next decade. The 450 Cloud White features an all-white color scheme with a fully knit upper and a wild splashy sole. It’s hard to imagine this sneaker in any colorway other aside from white, which is probably why Ye went for something more minimal with this drop. This is 2021’s first significant Yeezy drop and it’s a major improvement over last year’s divisive Foam Runner. The Yeezy 450 Cloud White is set to drop on March 6th for a retail price of $450. Pick up a pair at GOAT.

Chinatown Market x Converse x NBA Collection B-Ball fans from the late ‘90s will get warm nostalgic vibes from this new collection from Chinatown Market and Converse that recall the Jeff Hamilton-designed NBA Championship jackets from 1998 and 2002. Hamilton is responsible for the jackets worn by the ’98 Chicago Bulls and ’02 Lakers and those designs are spread across both the Converse Pro Leather and Chuck 70 silhouettes. The Pro Leather features a much more vibrant color scheme but we’re really digging on the more rugged and washed out colorway on the Chuck 70’s upper. Both sneakers feature skyline graphics of the respective championship cities. The Chinatown Market Converse NBA Collection is set to drop on March 6th exclusively at the Chinatown Market webstore, with a global release following on March 12th. HOKA ONE ONE Bondi L and Clifton Suede Collection HOKA ONE ONE is gearing up to drop new spring colorways of their Bondi L and Clifton silhouettes. The Bondi L and Clifton both feature suede uppers with monochromatic colorways of yellow, blue, brown, and purple. Each colorway features a dark and muted undertone that keeps them from slipping into pastel Easter vibes and sit atop HOKA ONE ONE’s comfy cushioned sole.