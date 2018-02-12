A Corporate Giant Is Threatening To Pull Ads From Google And Facebook To Protest The Proliferation Of Propaganda/Fake News Online

#Facebook #Google
Senior Contributor
02.12.18 2 Comments

UPROXX/Shutterstock

You may not know the name Unilever, but you know their products. They own everything from Ben & Jerry’s to Marmite, and they spend, on average, $9 billion a year on advertising. As advertising shifts to Facebook and Google, that’s meant that one of the world’s biggest conglomerates finds itself with ads in front of the corpse-mocking antics of the likes of Logan Paul. And they are unhappy about it, to the point where they’re expected today to issue an ultimatum to Facebook and Google: Clean your house, or else.

Gizmodo reports that Unilever’s chief marketing officer, Keith Weed, will make the threat at a digital marketing conference, and Weed isn’t pulling any punches:

“Unilever will not invest in platforms or environments that do not protect our children or which create division in society, and promote anger or hate… As one of the largest advertisers in the world, we cannot have an environment where our consumers don’t trust what they see online…And we cannot continue to prop up a digital supply chain—one that delivers over a quarter of our advertising to our consumers—which at times is little better than a swamp in terms of its transparency.”

This would be easy to write off as grandstanding, except that Unilever not only has a lot of heft in marketing, it’s not alone. Its big rival Procter & Gamble has already reduced digital ad spending because of “brand safety” concerns, mostly that its ads were turning up on ISIS propaganda videos. But money talks, especially in marketing, and Unilever making this threat is something not just Google and Facebook, but the wider tech industry, is probably paying attention to.

Just how Google and Facebook react remains to be seen. Part of the problem is their “set-it-and-forget-it” technique of letting algorithms place ads, but hiring vast swaths of humans to figure out which videos are brand-friendly and which aren’t is expensive, and also one of the worst jobs on the internet. So while they may take Unilever’s threat completely seriously, they also may have no way to please the consumer giant.

(via Gizmodo)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook#Google
TAGSAdvertisingFacebookGOOGLEUNILEVER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP