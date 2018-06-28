The Best Google Apps For June 2018

Google isn’t just about search. It’s got a browser, a phone, devices, and a whole lot of apps. It’s constantly updating and adding things — making it way to easy to miss something neat in the flood of new features.

Every month, we take a look at what Google’s been up to, and how it might be handy.

Google Home Habla Espanol

Courtesy of Google Home

First, whether it’s your first language or you just want to practice, Google Home now has a Spanish option. It’s easy to enable: Open the Google Home app, then Settings, then check Spanish under preferences. Then try out your Spanish and see how you do; we tested it and even with a terrible grasp of the language, its grammar, and its accent, Google Home understood what we were saying.

