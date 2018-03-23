Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Predicts That Bitcoin Will Be The World’s ‘Single Currency’ Within 10 Years

03.22.18

Despite its fall down to reality at the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has maintained its basement value of roughly $8,000 per Bitcoin. In the last few weeks, it’s slowly started to tick back up again in what some cryptocurrency experts called an expected crash around the Chinese New Year, and an expected recovery as we move deeper into the calendar.

So now that Bitcoin’s meteoric rise is at a relative maintaining of a value, it’s not making the news it used to. It’s still out there though, gaining prominence and influence as it continues to become more mainstream, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that in a decade, it will be the one currency to rule them all.

“The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency. I personally believe that it will be Bitcoin,” Dorsey told The Times of London on Wednesday. Dorsey added that the switch to Bitcoin as the primary currency could happen “probably over ten years, but it could go faster.”

As Brobible points out, Dorsey is not only an early-adopter of the Blockchain, he’s the chief executive of Square, a crypto-friendly payment company. Still, Twitter is working towards banning cryptocurrency ads in an effort to thwart “deceptive marketers” promoting shady initial coin offerings.

As someone who has an informed opinion on both sides of the crypto argument by seeing the potential and the volatile nature of the currency, Dorsey believes that Bitcoin, as the world’s most popular and most-used digital currency, will eventually take over the dollar. Time to start farming?

(Via Brobible/Times of London/The Verge)

