The FCC Wants To Get Rid Of Your Cable Box

The cable box is one of those accepted facts of TV that never seems to change. You get cable, they send you the box, you pay for the box, you figure out how the box works except for those weird directional buttons that seem useless, and then throw the remote in with the others and stream Netflix instead. But if the FCC gets its way, your cable box will actually be useful… or even something you can chuck altogether.
The FCC’s argument really boils down to three simple points. One, you probably don’t need a cable box in a world where almost everybody has a smartphone, tablet, laptop, Chromecast, game console, or smart TV. Two, cable boxes are ridiculously expensive for what you get: The FCC calculates the cost of cable boxes has gone up 185 percent since 1994 while the cost of equivalent electronics has dropped 90 percent. And three, they’re too restrictive, since, you know, you rent them from your cable company and the cable company controls it completely.
The FCC’s proposed rules would change all that. First, it’d make the cable companies offer up the software in their boxes to any company that wants a crack at it, and they’d have to let users install whatever apps they liked. Secondly, you wouldn’t be required to have a cable box if you didn’t want one. And finally, cable companies have to offer the necessary data to anybody who wants it.
Expect the cable companies to fight this tooth and nail. They makes $20 billion a year on cable box leases, and any competition would almost certainly eat into that. On the other hand, it’s hard to see anybody other than the cable industry complaining about not having to rent out a box every month. The rules are circulating for public comment now.
(via the FCC)
I cut the cord a long time ago and admittedly don’t know a ton about how these boxes work, but don’t they regulate which channels you can and cannot receive allowing them to offered tiered programming packages? And if they do away with them and offer everything directly through the coax, couldn’t you theoretically sign up, the a few months later just cancel and get free cable since your house is wired? Or move in to a house that used to have cable?
My guess is that the signal will be encrypted and you would download their app or your tv would need an official app that would verify you have service and then allow you to watch. Right now it’s hardware based boxes that take the encrypted signal and turn it into something your tv can see.
Obviously, there will be people able to hack the encryption and make it so you could do what you’re suggesting, but I’m sure it’d be a small percentage since you’d have to have the service for at least 2 years.
I think the main thing is with the rise of smart Tvs, you could eliminate the hardware component of the cable box and have an app that runs on the person’s tv so they’d pay for the service, not the box. For non-smart tvs, you’d probably still have to get a box.
I don’t see why the cable company couldn’t do the same thing with an app though. They send a signal to your box that gives you the channels you subscribe to. Same thing can be done if you were accessing an app.
All for this. It will push the satellite and cable companies to offer more in the cloud and broadband instead of cable boxes and DVRs that can fail.
there is no box rental charge for my comcast box and when i see “cord cutting” it must be for people who get their internet via smartphone which would cost far more than my cable internet and basic cable tv.
I cut the cord about five years ago now and use cable Internet to stream Netflix/Hulu/Amazon. I don’t use my smartphone unless I’ve got no other options, honestly, and I have T-Mobile for precisely that reason.
So this means the FCC’s “improvements” backlog is about 20 years?