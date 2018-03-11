Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

SXSW’s Westworld panel got a surprise treat from the HBO show’s co-creator Jonah Nolan debuted a trailer featuring SpaceX’s recent Falcon Heavy launch set to David Bowie’s “Life on Mars.” Rather than just be another extremely expensive car commercial, Nolan said: “the only way I know how to share [the Falcon Heavy launch] is a trailer. It’s not for TV or a movie, it’s for the next part of the human story.” (h/t Mashable)

It’s impossible not to feel the intertwined images and lyrics sung by Bowie. As the Falcon Heavy’s boosters peel off, the Thin White Duke sings “look at those cavemen go,” and for a second, we’re reminded that there’s so much more to see and so much more to do.

Elon Musk explained why Bowie’s classic track from Heroes accompanied the historic actions on-screen. It’s a technological feat never seen before, set to the music of an icon and one of humanity’s most creative forces.