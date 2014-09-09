Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus

Today, Apple announced the new iPhone… and there’s a lot of ground to cover!
The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus
First of all, the rumors were true: The iPhone 6 is not only here, it’s got a big brother to go with it, thus getting Apple caught up on what’s been a trend on Android for, like, two years now. Even the smaller model gets a pretty substantial size-bump to 4.7 inches so if you had a fancy case, time to buy a new one.
Both have Retina HD screens, and the glass goes to the edges and curves around. It’s also just shy of 7mm thin. The bigger iPhone has a new landscape view, that looks just like Android’s landscape view, and a few features to help people with tiny hands, which, I have to say… really? I have tiny doll hands, I own a Samsung Note 3, and I’ve had zero problems using one-h- let’s move on.
It’s got the expected A8 processor, with twice the transistors of the old A7 chip and built on 20nm processes. For the non-technically inclined, it’s substantially faster than your old one: 25% faster computationally and 50% faster on graphics, according to Apple. It’s also 50% more energy efficient, but the expanded screen real estate means the iPhone 6 will perform just like previous iPhones in the battery department.
Extra Features
In the “creepy stalker” category, there’s a new chip called the M8, which will track your activity for you and upload it to Apple’s central servers. It’s pretty cool, though; it uses a gyroscope, accelerometer, and compass to detect how fast you’re going, where you’re going and through software, what you’re doing to get there. There’s also a barometer, because why not.
In terms of connectivity, Apple’s cramming in a lot of LTE bands, 20, and embracing VoLTE, or making calls across the LTE data networks, something we’re sure the mobile carriers are very enthused about. Oh, and if you’re on T-Mobile, you get Wi-Fi calling, handing off calls to whichever network gets better reception.
The iSight camera is now eight megapixels, with fancy new focus technology that use phase detection; basically it’ll focus faster and better for your snapshots. Apple claims it’s technology previously only found in DSLRs, which is technically accurate but still mostly hype. For snobs and caffeine addicts, get an iPhone 6 Plus: It has optical image stabilization, which is a lot better than the digital kind. Oh, and slo-mo video is back, up to 240 fps. Apple believes this will replace the camcorder, which… come on, guys, you’re already there.
Also, the front-facing camera now has burst mode, because, again, why not. Apple uses the phrase “Burst Selfies” with a straight face. Oh, and Touch ID has returned! Hooray for unlocking your phone with your dong!
What’ll you pay for all this? The iPhone 6 starts at $200 and goes up to $400, on the usual 16GB, 64GB and 128GB patterns. Adding $100 to each price nets you a Plus. And if you just want iOS 8, that’s coming September 17th. Pre order begins September 12th.
The iPhone 7 better have a mini version, cause the iPhone 5 I have is already bigger than I like. I don’t understand this trend towards bigger phones, I want a phone that fits usually into the pockets on my jeans and doesn’t take up the entire pocket.
So much this! If I wanted a tablet in my pocket I’d go but one and carry it around. Plus, in spite of the popularity if the Galaxy’s, they also turn up on the most replaced phone lists as well. Seems like a bigger phone is a novelty that wears off quickly
Yes, I have tiny baby hands & the big phones actually make my hand cramp after holding it for too long.
SHUT UP AND GROW BIGGER HANDS, DAMMIT! also I see JNCO’s making a return since all of our electronics are getting larger.
You must wear very tight pants that the phones can’t fit into them
LOL @onemanmob
If you drop either version of the iPhone 6, the screen will shatter and splinter into a million pieces, just like all the other iPhones.
I’ve had a 4s and then a 5a for 3 years now and dropped them more than a few times and never had that happen
Actually, the sapphire glass promises to be nails.
@Dan Seitz To be fair, I did hear that about the sapphire. I just couldn’t help myself.
I’ve had an iphone 4 since release day many years ago, and have dropped it an insane amount of times. Not a single crack in the screen.
I’ve owned iPhones since the very first incarnation and I’ve dropped them dozens of times and never once have I cracked it. Now I can’t say the same for the teenagers I work with; I’m amazed if they don’t have a cracked screen.
That’s so true. My sisters friends all have destroyed iPhones. Cracked screens, every button broken, one had wires poking out. Kids these days
I’ve had the same iPhone 4 for almost three years, with zero problems. It even fell out of my pocket at the top of a roller coaster this summer. The maintenance guy said it was the first phone he’s seen that survived the fall.
The lesson? Buy a rubber case.
BIGGER IS BEST!
U-S-A! U-S-A!
I actually like the Note 3, but I also use Swype. Which I know is a foreign and strange idea to Apple, considering they still expect people to poke at buttons. My wife uses iOS and I’m stunned at how outdated iOS 7 feels.
I thought iOS 8 finally brought in custom keyboards like Swype in the mix?
And yeah, I like my Note 3’s size. Touchwiz is another issue…
iOS 8 will have swype
I can hear millions of souls *sighing* at unison and missing Jobs so much right now…
And Samsung laughing.
“detect how fast you’re going, where you’re going and through software, what you’re doing to get there”
Is Apple going to give me speeding tickets?
Of course not!
They’ll just offer the necessary information to bust you on speeding to the police.
see now while I want this because of apple snobbery my current phone offers unlimited everything for 40$
So they’re releasing a new 3G iPad Mini with a screen that is 2.4 inches smaller.
But really, what is the point of the wrap-around glass? And why doesn’t it look like that exists in the banner picture?
The idea is a seamless feel to the phone in your hand. It’s a big change from the more angular look and chamfered edges of the 5 and 5S. Really, it’s just a way to make the thing look new, different, and pretty. That being said, I think it looks new, different, and pretty, so mission accomplished Apple, I guess.
The “wrap-around” glass is more obvious when you look at more pics and watch videos of first-time hands-on experiences on other tech sites.
If I had to summarize the new iPhones in one sentence, it would be this: “The iPhone is FINALLY offering you everything that has already been on Android for years – this is the first time in HISTORY that anyone has been able to do this!”
I’ve been an iPhone loyalist since year 1, but it’s time to move on. Yesterday convinced me to buy the LG G3.