Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus

Today, Apple announced the new iPhone… and there’s a lot of ground to cover!

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

First of all, the rumors were true: The iPhone 6 is not only here, it’s got a big brother to go with it, thus getting Apple caught up on what’s been a trend on Android for, like, two years now. Even the smaller model gets a pretty substantial size-bump to 4.7 inches so if you had a fancy case, time to buy a new one.

Both have Retina HD screens, and the glass goes to the edges and curves around. It’s also just shy of 7mm thin. The bigger iPhone has a new landscape view, that looks just like Android’s landscape view, and a few features to help people with tiny hands, which, I have to say… really? I have tiny doll hands, I own a Samsung Note 3, and I’ve had zero problems using one-h- let’s move on.

It’s got the expected A8 processor, with twice the transistors of the old A7 chip and built on 20nm processes. For the non-technically inclined, it’s substantially faster than your old one: 25% faster computationally and 50% faster on graphics, according to Apple. It’s also 50% more energy efficient, but the expanded screen real estate means the iPhone 6 will perform just like previous iPhones in the battery department.

Extra Features

In the “creepy stalker” category, there’s a new chip called the M8, which will track your activity for you and upload it to Apple’s central servers. It’s pretty cool, though; it uses a gyroscope, accelerometer, and compass to detect how fast you’re going, where you’re going and through software, what you’re doing to get there. There’s also a barometer, because why not.

In terms of connectivity, Apple’s cramming in a lot of LTE bands, 20, and embracing VoLTE, or making calls across the LTE data networks, something we’re sure the mobile carriers are very enthused about. Oh, and if you’re on T-Mobile, you get Wi-Fi calling, handing off calls to whichever network gets better reception.

The iSight camera is now eight megapixels, with fancy new focus technology that use phase detection; basically it’ll focus faster and better for your snapshots. Apple claims it’s technology previously only found in DSLRs, which is technically accurate but still mostly hype. For snobs and caffeine addicts, get an iPhone 6 Plus: It has optical image stabilization, which is a lot better than the digital kind. Oh, and slo-mo video is back, up to 240 fps. Apple believes this will replace the camcorder, which… come on, guys, you’re already there.

Also, the front-facing camera now has burst mode, because, again, why not. Apple uses the phrase “Burst Selfies” with a straight face. Oh, and Touch ID has returned! Hooray for unlocking your phone with your dong!

What’ll you pay for all this? The iPhone 6 starts at $200 and goes up to $400, on the usual 16GB, 64GB and 128GB patterns. Adding $100 to each price nets you a Plus. And if you just want iOS 8, that’s coming September 17th. Pre order begins September 12th.