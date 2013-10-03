Facebook Will Give You Free WiFi If You Start Using Facebook Places

It was rumored last year and apparently it’s official: Facebook will give you free WiFi if you start checking into various places using Facebook. And it’s a great deal! For Facebook! Everybody else gets kinda screwed.
The basic thrust of the program is Facebook bribing you to stop using Foursquare and start using Facebook Places to show thieves when to raid your house. Just check in and you get the free WiFi. Also, you fork over all your Facebook data to the business in question, which can then use it to… advertise on Facebook:
For Facebook, the Wi-Fi-with-check-in initiative is part of a broader plan to attack the local market by encouraging merchants to set up and maintain Pages on the social network. Participating merchants will get additional distribution with each check-in, receiving exposure that could help bring in more customers or inspire more “likes.” They’ll also benefit from aggregate, anonymous demographic data such as age, gender, and interests on customers who sign-in to Facebook Wi-Fi, and can then use that data for targeting purposes in whatever Facebook advertising campaigns they run.
To be fair, Facebook doesn’t see any money directly from the deal, although obviously it’s hoping to build more and more accurate profiles of where you go and why, and is probably paying Cisco a fair chunk of change to set up all these hotspots.
But it’s hard to see what, well, anybody else gets out of the deal. Most local businesses that even have WiFi in the first place generally want to tie it to people buying stuff so that the ravening hordes of laptop hoboes that infest every coffee shop will stick to places like Panera and Starbucks; Facebook ads mean nothing to a lot of them. And the consumer on the street has to erode their privacy even further so Facebook can try and justify its stock price, in exchange for free WiFi?
This will probably be pretty popular, even with the privacy concerns endemic in social media. But even so, it’d be nice if, just once, maybe everybody got something out of the deal.
It completely depends on who’s participating. A lot of places still don’t offer free WiFi. However, it’s really only a concern if you don’t get cell reception or you’re using a laptop/tablet etc. And 3G, as slow as it is, does the job for mobile devices as long as I’m not loading full websites or videos. So I doubt this will work.
Geez, you don’t use your *real* Facebook account, you use your fake one. I guess I’ll have to choose whether my invisible twin or my dog is online again.
You know that they tie your “fake” profile to your real one, right?
How? It’s a different email address. Do they track IP addresses?
/As a shareholder, I would hope they do…but I’d be a little pissed off that their numbers are so obviously faked.
Nah, cookies. Unless it’s two entirely different computers and you only log into one account on each. Multiple profiles are generally held as one user. I’m 99% sure they also track people who use your computer to log into FB to weight user connections.